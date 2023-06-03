More News:

Man dies after drowning in Wissahickon Creek

The 21-year-old was found in the water near 7700 Forbidden Dr. Friday evening. He was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m.

A 21-year-old man drowned in the Wissahickon Creek in Philadelphia on Friday. The man who was swimming in the creek illegally was struggling when officers and paramedics responded to a call of a man drowning. Although they were able to pull him from the water, the man was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m.

A man that was swimming in the Wissahickon Creek on Friday fatally drowned, police say.

Police and medics received a call about a man struggling in the water near 7700 Forbidden Drive and were on the scene at 4:35 p.m. However, according to multiple media reports, the man was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m. 

Swimming is prohibited in the Wissahickon Creek, according to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Wissahickon. 

"Philadelphia's rivers and streams are not designated swimming areas, and swimming and bathing are not permitted outside of organized events," city law states, according to Green Philly.

Despite the rule in place when the weather is warm, people flock to Devil's Pool,  plunging into the 15-foot well of water. 

The police are investigating the drowning, CBS3 reported

