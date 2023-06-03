Man dies after drowning in Wissahickon Creek

June 03, 2023
A man that was swimming in the Wissahickon Creek on Friday fatally drowned, police say.
Police and medics received a call about a man struggling in the water near 7700 Forbidden Drive and were on the scene at 4:35 p.m. However, according to multiple media reports, the man was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m.
Swimming is prohibited in the Wissahickon Creek, according to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Wissahickon.
"Philadelphia's rivers and streams are not designated swimming areas, and swimming and bathing are not permitted outside of organized events," city law states, according to Green Philly.
Despite the rule in place when the weather is warm, people flock to Devil's Pool, plunging into the 15-foot well of water.
The police are investigating the drowning, CBS3 reported.