Another wildfire breaks out in Burlington County threatening 40 homes

June 03, 2023
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning in Medford, Burlington County. The 120-acre Flatiron Wildfire is threatening 40 homes in the area near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The fire is 20% under control, officials said on social media.
Currently, Medford-Jackson Road is closed.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Flatiron Wildfire – Medford, Burlington County@njdepforestfire is currently on scene of a wildland-urban interface wildfire burning in the area of Elderberry Dr. & Jackson Rd. in Medford.— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 3, 2023
The wildfire has reached 120 acres in size and is 20% contained. pic.twitter.com/LkwqVf9wYC
Officials are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. at Taunton Volunteer Fire Company in Medford to update the public on the wildfire.
Also, in New Jersey, a 5,000-acre wildfire in the New Jersey Pinelands has been burning since Wednesday. On Friday morning, smoke from the Bass River State Forrest fire was so bad it closed a 25-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway for four hours.
As of Saturday morning, officials said the Tuckerton, Ocean County fire was 80% contained.