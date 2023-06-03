More News:

June 03, 2023

Another wildfire breaks out in Burlington County threatening 40 homes

The 120-acre fire in Medford near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road is 20% contained, officials say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Burlington County Wildfire Provided Image/New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

This photo captures a 120-acre wildfire in Medford, Burlington County. The fire is threatening 40 homes near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road.

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning in Medford, Burlington County. The 120-acre Flatiron Wildfire is threatening 40 homes in the area near Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. 

The fire is 20% under control, officials said on social media. 

Currently, Medford-Jackson Road is closed.


Officials are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. at Taunton Volunteer Fire Company in Medford to update the public on the wildfire.

Also, in New Jersey, a 5,000-acre wildfire in the New Jersey Pinelands has been burning since Wednesday. On Friday morning, smoke from the Bass River State Forrest fire was so bad it closed a 25-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway for four hours. 

As of Saturday morning, officials said the Tuckerton, Ocean County fire was 80% contained. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.
