Ariana Grande and Cardi B take over the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music awards show aired Thursday night on FOX, returning to broadcast after four years of being off the air. The show was hosted by T-Pain this year and featured performances by Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and even John Legend.

Cardi B was nominated the most at this year's show with 14 nominations. She took home hip-hop winner of the year and best collaboration for “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, Drake received the second-most nominations with eight, winning for male artist of the year and hip-hop song of the year for "God's Plan."



Taylor Swift took home the award for best tour and best music video for "Delicate." While Ariana Grande won three awards, including artist of the year, female artist of the year, and pop album of the year for "Thank U, Next."

But it was truly the performances that stunned viewers. Alicia Keys, who accepted the iHeartRadio innovator award, brought out her eight-year-old son, Egypt, to join her on piano for her newest single, "Raise a Man." Chris Pratt introduced country singer, Garth Brooks, who received the artist of the decade award. During the performance, Brooks pulled Pratt on stage to harmonize on “Friends in Low Places.”

Though, one of the more stellar performances was Kacey Musgraves who performed her single, "Rainbow," off her Grammy-winning album, "Golden Hour." She sang her newest hit sitting on top of a literal rainbow with the help of Chris Martin (Coldplay) on piano. Musgraves also took home the award for best cover song for her duet with Harry Styles for “You’re Still the One.”

Check below for a full list of the iHeartRadio Award winners.

Song of the Year:

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Collaboration:

“Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Best New Pop Artist:

Marshmello

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

"High Hopes" - Panic! At the Disco

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

lovelytheband

Rock Song of the Year:

“Safari Song” - Greta Van Fleet

Rock Artist of the Year:

*Three Days Grace*

Country Song of the Year:

“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist:

Jordan Davis

Dance Song of the Year:

“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“God's Plan” - Drake

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BlocBoy JB

R&B Song of the Year:

“Boo'd Up” - Ella Mai

R&B Artist of the Year:

Ella Mai

Best New R&B Artist:

Ella Mai

Latin Song of the Year:

“X” - Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist:

Manuel Turizo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Mitad Y Mitad” - Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Producer of the Year:

Louis Bell

Songwriter of the Year

Louis Bell

Best Fan Army (Presented by Taco Bell)

BTSArmy - BTS

Best Lyrics:

“Consequences” - Camila Cabello

Best Cover Song:

“You’re Still The One” - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video:

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

Social Star Award:

Agnez Mo

Cutest Musician’s Pet:

Gracie - Lauren Jauregui

Best Solo Breakout:

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category)

“I'll Never Love Again” - Lady Gaga

Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category)

Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)

Rock Album of the Year

twentyonepilots, "Trench"

Pop Album of the Year

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Country Album of the Year

Jason Aldean, "Rearview Town"

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Panic! At the Disco, "Pray for the Wicked"

Latin Album Of The Year

J. Balvin, "Vibras"

Dance Album of the Year

The Chainsmokers, "Sick Boy"

Tour of the Year:

Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour

Artist of the Decade:

Garth Brooks

iHeartRadio Innovator Award:

Alicia Keys

Fangirls Award

Halsey

Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.