Ariana Grande and Cardi B take over the iHeartRadio Music Awards

March 15, 2019
The iHeartRadio Music awards show aired Thursday night on FOX, returning to broadcast after four years of being off the air. The show was hosted by T-Pain this year and featured performances by Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and even John Legend.
Cardi B was nominated the most at this year's show with 14 nominations. She took home hip-hop winner of the year and best collaboration for “Finesse (Remix)” with Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, Drake received the second-most nominations with eight, winning for male artist of the year and hip-hop song of the year for "God's Plan."
Taylor Swift took home the award for best tour and best music video for "Delicate." While Ariana Grande won three awards, including artist of the year, female artist of the year, and pop album of the year for "Thank U, Next."
But it was truly the performances that stunned viewers. Alicia Keys, who accepted the iHeartRadio innovator award, brought out her eight-year-old son, Egypt, to join her on piano for her newest single, "Raise a Man." Chris Pratt introduced country singer, Garth Brooks, who received the artist of the decade award. During the performance, Brooks pulled Pratt on stage to harmonize on “Friends in Low Places.”
Though, one of the more stellar performances was Kacey Musgraves who performed her single, "Rainbow," off her Grammy-winning album, "Golden Hour." She sang her newest hit sitting on top of a literal rainbow with the help of Chris Martin (Coldplay) on piano. Musgraves also took home the award for best cover song for her duet with Harry Styles for “You’re Still the One.”
Check below for a full list of the iHeartRadio Award winners.
Song of the Year:
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
5 Seconds Of Summer
Best Collaboration:
“Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
Best New Pop Artist:
Marshmello
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
"High Hopes" - Panic! At the Disco
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
lovelytheband
Rock Song of the Year:
“Safari Song” - Greta Van Fleet
Rock Artist of the Year:
*Three Days Grace*
Country Song of the Year:
“Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Country Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist:
Jordan Davis
Dance Song of the Year:
“The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year:
Marshmello
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“God's Plan” - Drake
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BlocBoy JB
R&B Song of the Year:
“Boo'd Up” - Ella Mai
R&B Artist of the Year:
Ella Mai
Best New R&B Artist:
Ella Mai
Latin Song of the Year:
“X” - Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Best New Latin Artist:
Manuel Turizo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Mitad Y Mitad” - Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Calibre 50
Producer of the Year:
Louis Bell
Songwriter of the Year
Louis Bell
Best Fan Army (Presented by Taco Bell)
BTSArmy - BTS
Best Lyrics:
“Consequences” - Camila Cabello
Best Cover Song:
“You’re Still The One” - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
Best Music Video:
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award:
Agnez Mo
Cutest Musician’s Pet:
Gracie - Lauren Jauregui
Best Solo Breakout:
Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category)
“I'll Never Love Again” - Lady Gaga
Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category)
Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)
Rock Album of the Year
twentyonepilots, "Trench"
Pop Album of the Year
Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
Country Album of the Year
Jason Aldean, "Rearview Town"
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Panic! At the Disco, "Pray for the Wicked"
Latin Album Of The Year
J. Balvin, "Vibras"
Dance Album of the Year
The Chainsmokers, "Sick Boy"
Tour of the Year:
Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour
Artist of the Decade:
Garth Brooks
iHeartRadio Innovator Award:
Alicia Keys
Fangirls Award
Halsey
Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
