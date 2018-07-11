More Culture:

July 11, 2018

IKEA in South Philly and PSPCA join forces to find dog-friendly homes

Shop for your sheepskin rug and take home a pup in the process

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Adoption Dogs
11062015_DogsTogetherSuite K-9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel/Facebook

Dogs can be kept together in luxury suites at K-9 Resorts.

Dogs are coming to IKEA...and no, not like a particleboard IKEA dog that you have to assemble on your own. IKEA and the Pennsylvania SPCA are partnering together to host an adopting event at the South Philadelphia IKEA location this weekend. 

via GIPHY

The PSCPA, which hosts adoption events across the city, will be showing eight to 10 dogs for adoption. The event will take place in an IKEA-designed outdoor space. There will even be dogs for your viewing pleasure as you walk around the store on Saturday.

RELATED READS: Send valentines to loved ones from adoptable dogs and cats at PSPCA |Philly neighborhoods as the signs of the zodiac | Where to find Bastille Day events and specials around Philly

This pairing comes after IKEA’s launch of LURVIG, a new collection for pets. Currently only available in stores, the collection includes cat/dog beds, slow feed bowls, cat houses, and frames for pet beds. Finally your KALLAX can have what it’s always been missing – room for Fido with a very modern touch. 

Not only will the two host this event, but IKEA will be redecorating the PSPCA community cat rooms. This includes rooms for Cat Tales, a summer program hosted by the PSPCA, where students from 2nd to 8th grade read books to adoptable cats. It helps the cats relax around humans, and it provides the children with an ability to read in a judgement-free zone. The renovation will be ready for the next summer session of Cat Tales in 2019. 

The event will take place at IKEA in South Philadelphia, 2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., on Saturday, July 14, from 12-2 p.m. For more information on adopting, visit the PSCPA site.


Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adoption Dogs Philadelphia South Philadelphia PSPCA IKEA Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.