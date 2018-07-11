IKEA in South Philly and PSPCA join forces to find dog-friendly homes

Dogs are coming to IKEA...and no, not like a particleboard IKEA dog that you have to assemble on your own. IKEA and the Pennsylvania SPCA are partnering together to host an adopting event at the South Philadelphia IKEA location this weekend.

The PSCPA, which hosts adoption events across the city, will be showing eight to 10 dogs for adoption. The event will take place in an IKEA-designed outdoor space. There will even be dogs for your viewing pleasure as you walk around the store on Saturday.

This pairing comes after IKEA’s launch of LURVIG, a new collection for pets. Currently only available in stores, the collection includes cat/dog beds, slow feed bowls, cat houses, and frames for pet beds. Finally your KALLAX can have what it’s always been missing – room for Fido with a very modern touch.

Not only will the two host this event, but IKEA will be redecorating the PSPCA community cat rooms. This includes rooms for Cat Tales, a summer program hosted by the PSPCA, where students from 2nd to 8th grade read books to adoptable cats. It helps the cats relax around humans, and it provides the children with an ability to read in a judgement-free zone. The renovation will be ready for the next summer session of Cat Tales in 2019.

The event will take place at IKEA in South Philadelphia, 2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., on Saturday, July 14, from 12-2 p.m. For more information on adopting, visit the PSCPA site.



