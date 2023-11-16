Indego plans to add 1,000 new bike docks, primarily in West Philly, in 2024

Indego will expand into new neighborhoods in the new year, the city bike share program announced Thursday.

In 2024, Indego plans to increase its presence in five areas of Philadelphia: Mill Creek, Parkside, Wynnefield and Overbrook in West Philly; Kingsessing in Southwest; Kensington and Port Richmond in the River Wards and the upper section of East Falls in Northwest Philly. This expansion will result in 1,000 new docking points across 45-50 stations, the program said, as well as 650 more electric bikes.

If all goes according to plan, Indego says it will end 2024 with almost 3,000 bikes and over 5,750 docks.

The latest plans are part of an five-year initiative to expand the bike share to underserved areas of the city, first announced in February. While Indego was primarily concentrated in Center City when it launched in 2015, its recent expansions have pushed further north and west. The first stations in Allegheny West were completed in 2022 and early 2023, along with added docks in the Whitman neighborhood in South Philly and at the Columbia YMCA near Temple University.

In the program's last expansion update in March, Indego promised to extend service in Manayunk and along North Broad Street. Since then, it says it has added 41 new stations and 833 new docking points in those and other areas of the city.

Indego says its it plans to start its next expansion in mid-January. While its efforts will be focused on the five target areas, the bike share program will also grow its network in highly-trafficked neighborhoods like University City and sections of Philly with no service in a 1,000-foot radius.

