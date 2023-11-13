More News:

November 13, 2023

Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2019

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will hit the roads and skies between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Travel
Thanksgiving 2023 traffic Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

AAA forecasts the third-highest number of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday period since 2000. The motor club association predicts 49.13 million people will drive 50 miles or more for their turkey dinner, and 4.69 million are projected to fly for it.

Holiday travelers should prepare themselves for traffic, as 2023 is expected to be the most congested Thanksgiving in years.

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will take planes, trains and automobiles between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26 to their holiday dinners this year. That would put 2023 Thanksgiving travel close to 2019 levels, when nearly 56 million people journeyed home for the holiday. It would also mark the third-highest number of Thanksgiving travelers in America since 2000, when AAA began monitoring holiday travel trends. The most congested years were 2005 and 2019.

The vast majority of those travelers will be on the road. AAA projects that 49.13 million people will travel by car, while 4.69 million will catch a plane and another 1.55 million will board buses, trains and cruise ships. Though auto travel remains overwhelmingly popular, current projections show a 6.6% increase in air travel since 2022 and the highest number of flyers since 2005.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that increased demand has translated to a bump in domestic flight prices. According to AAA, the average ticket is $681, which is 5% more expensive than in 2022. Gas prices, however, are currently holding at around $3.37 nationally, which is lower than the $3.78 average observed last year.

The worst traffic is expected the Wednesday before the holiday. INRIX, a company that analyzes road travel, said the four-hour period of 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 22 would be the busiest holiday traveling hours. But drivers should also avoid the rush periods of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, 12-4 p.m. on Friday and 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

That's especially true for travelers in major metros areas. INRIX's 2022 traffic scorecard ranked Philadelphia as the fourth most congested city in America and the eighth most congested city in the world. Anyone hitting I-95 or I-676 next week should allow plenty of time — and make a really long playlist.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Travel Philadelphia Holiday Travel Traffic Thanksgiving

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Government

PGW bills to increase in late November as rate hike takes effect
PGW Rate Increase

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Children's Health

Young Black males with ADHD are underdiagnosed and undertreated, Penn State study finds
ADHD Racial Disparities

Music

Philadelphia Orchestra picks up Grammy Award nomination
Philadelphia Orchestra Grammys

Sixers

Sixers game notes: Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 50 points in win over Pacers
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Pacers-11.12.23-NBA.jpg

Family-Friendly

Attendees to 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show can save money on tickets with new price options
philadelphia flower show 2024

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved