Independence launches campaign to recognize the region’s outstanding nurses

Independence Blue Cross on Monday launched an effort to celebrate nurses and their work to improve patients' lives.

The Philadelphia regional health insurer's multimedia campaign and contest, titled "Celebrate Caring: Nominate a Nurse," invites the community to help identify outstanding nurses who deserve recognition for their dedication.

Through April 5, people can visit the IBX nurse campaign page to submit stories about nurses who go beyond the call of duty "when it matters the most." From the submissions, Independence will choose three nurses to honor during National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12, with multiple prizes to include gift certificates, tickets to sports events and concerts, a pop-up “thank you” event at work, and the ability to designate $1,500 to a charity.

The Independence campaign will share nursing stories through social media posts, videos, blogs, and more on ibx.com and in conjunction with 6abc, iHeartRadio, and Philly.com.

"Celebrate Caring" is the first campaign of its kind at Independence, with its focus on telling stories to highlight different types of nurses, the variety of settings they work in, and the growing diversity of the nursing workforce.

“The nurses who work at Independence Blue Cross inspired this campaign. What they do for our members is invaluable, and we want to show our appreciation for them and for all the nurses in our region,” said Paula Sunshine, chief marketing executive at Independence, in a news release. “Celebrate Caring will be a fun, public recognition of these unsung heroes of health care.”