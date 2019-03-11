More Health:

March 11, 2019

Independence launches campaign to recognize the region’s outstanding nurses

'Celebrate Caring' initiative is asking the community to nominate a deserving nurse

By PhillyVoice staff
Health Insurance Nurses
03112019_nurse_IBX Photo courtesy/Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is launching an effort to recognize outstanding nurses in the Philadelphia region and tell some of their stories.

Independence Blue Cross on Monday launched an effort to celebrate nurses and their work to improve patients' lives.

The Philadelphia regional health insurer's multimedia campaign and contest, titled "Celebrate Caring: Nominate a Nurse," invites the community to help identify outstanding nurses who deserve recognition for their dedication.

Through April 5, people can visit the IBX nurse campaign page to submit stories about nurses who go beyond the call of duty "when it matters the most." From the submissions, Independence will choose three nurses to honor during National Nurses Week, May 6 to 12, with multiple prizes to include gift certificates, tickets to sports events and concerts, a pop-up “thank you” event at work, and the ability to designate $1,500 to a charity.

The Independence campaign will share nursing stories through social media posts, videos, blogs, and more on ibx.com and in conjunction with 6abc, iHeartRadio, and Philly.com.

"Celebrate Caring" is the first campaign of its kind at Independence, with its focus on telling stories to highlight different types of nurses, the variety of settings they work in, and the growing diversity of the nursing workforce.

“The nurses who work at Independence Blue Cross inspired this campaign. What they do for our members is invaluable, and we want to show our appreciation for them and for all the nurses in our region,” said Paula Sunshine, chief marketing executive at Independence, in a news release. “Celebrate Caring will be a fun, public recognition of these unsung heroes of health care.”

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health Insurance Nurses Philadelphia Nursing Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jason Peters will remain with the Eagles in 2019
031119_Jason-Peters_usat

Plane Crashes

United Airlines flight from Newark catches fire, lands safely in Houston
united airlines unsplash

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Sixers

Five Star Review: Sixers' second half defense vs. Indiana is a blueprint for playoffs
031119-JoelEmbiid-MikeScott-USAToday

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved