October 29, 2023

6 injured after driver crashes into multiple parked cars in North Philly, police say

The multi-car collision happened near Norris Square Park around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, authorities said

By John Paul Titlow
norris-square-car-crash.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Six people were sent to the hospital after a motorist crashed into several parked cars in the Norris Square section of North Philadelphia early Sunday, police said.

Six people were injured after a motorist crashed into several parked cars in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The incident occurred on the 2200 block of North Mascher St. near Norris Square Park around 2:45 a.m., police said.

The individuals injured in the accident were transported to nearby hospitals but their conditions were unknown as of late Sunday morning, according to 6 ABC.


The cause of the multi-vehicle accident is not known, according to police.

In general, traffic accidents resulting in death or injuries are on the decline in Philadelphia. Earlier this month, the city's annual Vision Zero report found that the number of fatal crashes and crashes involving serious injuries fell by 34% last year, while crashes involving less severe injuries dropped by 20%. But traffic fatalities rose to 124 last year, up from 123 in 2021, though the number is still down from the 152 traffic deaths in 2020. That was the deadliest year for Philadelphia's roadways since 1990, when there were 169 fatalities.

Philly's rate of traffic fatalities — 7.4 per 100,000 residents — is much higher than rates in other East Coast cities like New York City and Boston. Pedestrians are more likely to be killed in traffic accidents in Philadelphia than motorists or bicyclists are, according to the Vision Zero report.


