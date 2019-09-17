More Events:

September 17, 2019

Insomnia Cookies throwing pajama party with free cookies

Head to your closest store tonight

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cookies
Insomnia Cookies pajama party Courtesy of/Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies throwing nationwide pajama party on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Insomnia Cookies is throwing a pajama party tonight, beginning at 10 p.m. 

Head to any Insomnia Cookies location for a free traditional cookie and a coupon for free delivery on your next order.

RELATED: Trolley Car Diner to host "Customer Appreciation Wednesdays" 

Attendees can also pick up a six-pack of cookies for $5 and a 12-pack for $10. That's half-off the normal price. Plus, anyone who comes in wearing their pajamas will receive free Insomnia Cookies swag.

Below are participating locations in Philly. You can also search for your closest Insomnia Cookies store here.

• 135 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
• 108 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
• 31 S. Second St., Unit C-4, Philadelphia, PA 19106
• 1420 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
• 3400 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104
• 3417 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Insomnia Cookies' collection of traditional cookies includes chocolate chunk, classic with M&M's, double chocolate, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, sugar and white chocolate macadamia.

In-Store Pajama Party

Tuesday, Sept. 17
Beginning at 10 p.m.
All participating Insomnia Cookies locations

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cookies Philadelphia Insomnia Cookies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved