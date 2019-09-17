Insomnia Cookies throwing pajama party with free cookies

Insomnia Cookies is throwing a pajama party tonight, beginning at 10 p.m.

Head to any Insomnia Cookies location for a free traditional cookie and a coupon for free delivery on your next order.

Attendees can also pick up a six-pack of cookies for $5 and a 12-pack for $10. That's half-off the normal price. Plus, anyone who comes in wearing their pajamas will receive free Insomnia Cookies swag.

Below are participating locations in Philly. You can also search for your closest Insomnia Cookies store here.

• 135 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

• 108 S. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

• 31 S. Second St., Unit C-4, Philadelphia, PA 19106

• 1420 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

• 3400 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

• 3417 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Insomnia Cookies' collection of traditional cookies includes chocolate chunk, classic with M&M's, double chocolate, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, sugar and white chocolate macadamia.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Beginning at 10 p.m.

All participating Insomnia Cookies locations

