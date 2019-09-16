Trolley Car Diner to host 'Customer Appreciation Wednesdays'

In August, the Trolley Car Diner in Mt. Airy announced it's closing in October after nearly 20 years in business.

"Unfortunately, the Diner is no longer financially sustainable," said owner Ken Weinstein.



But before the diner closes its doors, it will host "Customer Appreciation Wednesdays" and have a silent auction.

Beginning on Wednesday, the diner on Germantown Avenue will feature a different special each week until the restaurant closes in mid-October.

• Sept. 18 – $1 milkshakes

• Sept. 25 – Kids 12 and under eat free

• Oct. 2 – Free scoop of ice cream

• Oct. 9 – 25 cent wings

As for the Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe next door, it will close for the season on Sunday, Sept. 29, with specials such as $1 water ice scoops, $1 cones and 50 percent off everything else on the menu while supplies last.



Then on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the diner will host a silent auction to benefit the Trolley Car Teachers' Fund, which provides $25,000 per year in support for local public school teachers and their educational initiatives. Around 50 items from inside the restaurant will be auctioning off.

The Trolley Car Diner is at 7619 Germantown Ave.

