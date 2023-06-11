Here are the detours and travel updates following I-95 collapse Sunday morning

An I-95 overpass in Northeast Philly collapsed early Sunday morning after a tanker truck caught on fire beneath the bridge between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue, according to officials.

The Philadelphia Fire Department had the fire under control by 7:30 a.m., but the collapse has prompted the closures of all lanes of I-95 in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits. The necessary road closures and detours caused by the incident may pose major challenges for transportation in the region in the coming days.

It will likely take months before I-95 is repaired, Governor Josh Shapiro said during a press conference on Sunday. Commuters and visitors can expect delays and are encouraged to plan alternate travel routes.



Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to seek alternative travel routes, or use SEPTA or other public transportation where possible. During a press conference Sunday, Leslie S. Richards, CEO and general manager of SEPTA, said the transportation service is finalizing details for an immediate service plan to go into effect over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Richards outlined the following updates to SEPTA service that will go into effect Monday morning:



•Added capacity (additional cars on scheduled trains) on the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase lines

•Free parking at park and ride lots at Fern Rock, Fox Chase and Torresdale

•Free parking at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots, as well as at the Frankford Transportation Center for access to the Market-Frankford Line



"I also want to note that on all of our services, we have capacity," Richards said. "We are still below pre-COVID ridership, and we hope people will consider all the options that we have available for them. We're all going to need some extra patience in the coming days. Please work with us as we work through this, especially tomorrow morning. We ask employers to be as flexible as they can with their workforces; it is going to take longer than normal to get to work tomorrow."



Richards noted that SEPTA's customer service call center, which can be reached at 215-580-7800, will be opening early Monday morning, starting at 6 a.m.

For residents who cannot utilize public transportation on their commutes, Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Police and the PennDOT are establishing detour routes for drivers as the weekday commute nears. So far, the following detour routes have been posted:



•I-95 Southbound: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East



For motorists traveling southbound, PennDOT recommends taking Exit I-95 onto state Route 63/Woodhaven to U.S. 1/Roosevelt Blvd. south. Drivers can then get on I-76 East to I-676 East and merge onto I-95 South beyond the area of the of the collapsed highway.

•I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)



Motorists traveling northbound can take I-676 West to I-76 West and then take Exit 304B for U.S. 1/Roosevelt Boulevard north. Drivers can then take the Woodhaven Road/Route 63 exit and travel east to get north of the the area of the collapse on I-95 North.

SEPTA bus routes 70, 73, 78 and 84 have been detoured until further notice.



In some areas, delays in trash and recycling collections can be expected. The Streets Department is assessing which areas will be impacted, as sanitation trucks will have to be diverted to alternate travel routes.

A spokesperson from the New Jersey Department of Transportation said that NJDOT has been in constant communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and will assist in alleviating traffic issues stemming from the fire.



Residents can sign up for emergency alerts by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777, or head to pa.gov/i95updates for the latest information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

