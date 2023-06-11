Part of I-95 collapses following truck fire, officials say

A truck fire beneath Interstate 95 northbound has caused a portion of the highway to collapse, officials say.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of the city, 6ABC reported. All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits, officials say. Other streets are closed for the response.

The northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8 a.m. and the southbound side is "compromised," NBC10 reported. In a tweet posted at 6:32 a.m., the road can be seen dipping and buckling as cars drive over it before the collapse.

The Philadelphia Fire Department had the fire under control by 7:30 a.m., but there is an ongoing emergency response from dozens of city, state and federal agencies.

No injuries have been reported at this time. An investigation on the incident is underway.

Concrete and debris from the road were seen covering the truck Sunday morning, NBC10 reported. Officials say they aren’t sure exactly what kind of truck was on fire as they haven’t yet been able to search for a driver.

“Today is going to be a long day,” said Dominick Mireles, director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM), told The Inquirer. “It’s heavy construction equipment that’s going to be required to come in to search and remove that debris."



OEM urges drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternative travel routes. Officials suggest it could be weeks before I-95 is repaired. SEPTA bus routes 70, 73, 78 and 84 have been detoured until further notice.

Sunday's fire and the damage to I-95 is reminiscent of the fire 27 years ago that ignited further south, also below the highway but in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood. That fire, on March 13, 1996, was fueled by burning tires, and the structural damage it caused closed I-95 for a two-mile stretch between Bridge Street and Girard Avenue for eight days.

The highway did not collapse from the 1996 tire fire, but the flames melted its concrete and steel supports. I-95 runs the length of the East Coast from Maine to Florida, and closing the eight-lane portion of the highway caused traffic disruptions throughout the region and beyond. Traffic jams persisted for months, even after it partially reopened as crews replaced a 180-foot section of the road.

The eight-alarm Port Richmond tire fire burned for five hours before being controlled. Hundreds of thousands of discarded tires had accumulated near Allen and Tioga streets and were set ablaze intentionally.

With in two days of the Port Richmond fire, charges were filed against four teens who started it, and eventually the owner of the property, David J. Carr, a Bucks County tire dealer responsible for storing the tires beneath I-95, also was charged.

In December 1996, Carr was convicted of risking a catastrophe, conspiracy and illegal dumping. He was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay millions in penalties and for the cost of repairs.

There was no immediate indication that Sunday's fire would result in criminal charges. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

