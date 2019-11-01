More Events:

November 01, 2019

Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia hosting art exhibit on the Main Line

'Straight Out of Ireland' will showcase 25 artists from across Ireland and 12 local artists

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Exhibits
Irish art exhibit Photo by Diogo Palhais/on Unsplash

The Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia is bringing together 25 artists from Ireland and 12 local artists for an international art exhibit in November.

The Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia is hosting an exhibit this November in Bryn Mawr, showcasing 25 artists from across Ireland and 12 local artists.

"We feel it is important to help people look beyond Ireland as the land of shamrocks and Guinness and see it as a globally trendsetting hub for business, art, fashion and more," said Kathleen Kenneally, president of the board of the Irish Immigration Center.

RELATED: '30 Americans' on view at the Barnes Foundation | 'Knives Out' and 'Come As You Are' win Audience Award at Philadelphia Film Festival

The exhibit, "Straight Out of Ireland," will bring the evolution of traditional Irish art to life by exhibiting a range of ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, lace, paintings photography, fashion and more.

It will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

On Friday, Nov. 15, there will be a VIP reception and preview party, then on the last day there will be a puppet show, Irish step dancing clinic, Gaelic football and hurling skills presentation, crafts and more.

Funds from "Straight Out of Ireland" will benefit the Irish Immigration Center, enabling the organization to continue carrying out its mission to support the Irish immigrant community in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the exhibit can be purchased online. General admission is $25.

"Straight Out of Ireland"

Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17
$25
Sacred Heart Academy
480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Exhibits Philadelphia Main Line Bryn Mawr Irish

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Upon further review: An exclusive look behind the scenes at NFL headquarters on game day
NFL-headquarters_103119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Mailbag: Sunday's Eagles-Bears outcome is kind of a big deal
110119MitchTrubisky

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing Co. throwing massive tailgate for Eagles versus Patriots game
Victory Brewing Co. throwing Eagles tailgate

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved