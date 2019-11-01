Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia hosting art exhibit on the Main Line

The Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia is hosting an exhibit this November in Bryn Mawr, showcasing 25 artists from across Ireland and 12 local artists.

"We feel it is important to help people look beyond Ireland as the land of shamrocks and Guinness and see it as a globally trendsetting hub for business, art, fashion and more," said Kathleen Kenneally, president of the board of the Irish Immigration Center.

The exhibit, "Straight Out of Ireland," will bring the evolution of traditional Irish art to life by exhibiting a range of ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, lace, paintings photography, fashion and more.

It will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

On Friday, Nov. 15, there will be a VIP reception and preview party, then on the last day there will be a puppet show, Irish step dancing clinic, Gaelic football and hurling skills presentation, crafts and more.

Funds from "Straight Out of Ireland" will benefit the Irish Immigration Center, enabling the organization to continue carrying out its mission to support the Irish immigrant community in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the exhibit can be purchased online. General admission is $25.

Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17

$25

Sacred Heart Academy

480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010



