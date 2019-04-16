More Culture:

April 16, 2019

Chicago police shout out 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Sitcoms
Dennis Cereal Always Sunny Source/FX

Dennis Reynolds of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" sees nothing wrong with eating a bowl of cereal into the car.

Cities and towns across the United States are cracking down on texting while driving for Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

An annual reminder to keep your focus on the road — or suffer the consequences — is never a bad thing if it saves lives.

RELATED: Glenn Howerton says to expect more Dennis in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ next season 

Some places do a better job than others at getting the point across in an engaging way.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department's 14th District took to Twitter to remind city residents that distracted driving is a serious danger to the public. To illustrate their point, they called reference to a classic episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The episode in question is from Season 8, when Dennis and Frank are both driving recklessly and the Gang holds a sham trial at Paddy's Pub to determine who's at fault for a crash. Which is worse, Frank listening to pre-recorded directions or Dennis bringing a bowl of cereal with him on the road? 

The tweet from Chicago police got the attention of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney, who approved of the message. 

If you've been too distracted this April to realize it's Distracted Driving Awareness Month, here's your reminder. Keeping your eyes off the road leaves you no better off than McElhenny in "Game of Thrones." 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Sitcoms Chicago It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved