Chicago police shout out 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Cities and towns across the United States are cracking down on texting while driving for Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

An annual reminder to keep your focus on the road — or suffer the consequences — is never a bad thing if it saves lives.

Some places do a better job than others at getting the point across in an engaging way.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department's 14th District took to Twitter to remind city residents that distracted driving is a serious danger to the public. To illustrate their point, they called reference to a classic episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The episode in question is from Season 8, when Dennis and Frank are both driving recklessly and the Gang holds a sham trial at Paddy's Pub to determine who's at fault for a crash. Which is worse, Frank listening to pre-recorded directions or Dennis bringing a bowl of cereal with him on the road?

The tweet from Chicago police got the attention of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney, who approved of the message.

If you've been too distracted this April to realize it's Distracted Driving Awareness Month, here's your reminder. Keeping your eyes off the road leaves you no better off than McElhenny in "Game of Thrones."