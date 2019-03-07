Glenn Howerton says to expect more Dennis in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ next season

They're not breaking the gang up just yet.

If you watched the latest season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, you may have come away wondering, again, what the future holds for Dennis Reynolds. According to Glenn Howerton, don’t fret: Dennis is coming back in Season 14.

While Howerton’s character returned in the 13th and most recent season of the long-running FXX show — after questions about whether Dennis would appear at all — there was still a decided dip in the character’s screen time. He wasn’t even in the Super Bowl episode!

This is all due in large part to Howerton’s role as the lead on NBC’s “A.P. Bio”, which has him splitting duties. Dennis has thus been written into splitting time between Philadelphia and North Dakota, and he was scarce in the latest season after some early episodes.

According to an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, though, Howerton doesn’t plan on taking a break if the show doesn’t take one.

Howerton said the show’s writers room is going to start working on the new season in a couple months, and he explicitly said Dennis appearances are part of the plan.

“I love that show so much. I mean, that's my baby,” Howerton said. “That's my co-creation, and I will always be involved in that show, I think in some form or other. How much I can be involved will be somewhat dictated by what else I'm doing, but it's always going to be something that I care deeply about, and I'm going to put my heart and soul into when I can.”

That makes it two-for-two on good news for “Always Sunny” fans in 2019.

The dramatic, season-ending “Mac Finds His Pride” left some wondering if it would be the final episode, but Rob McElhenney confirmed back in January that the show is going to continue for the “foreseeable future”, even as each member of the core cast explores new ventures.

If the show does indeed shoot for a record-breaking 15th season down the line, we’ll probably play this game again. For now, Howerton sounds committed to Dennis sticking around.

