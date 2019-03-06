More Culture:

March 06, 2019

6 shops selling the coolest Bryce Harper and Phillies merch

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Bryce Harper
Phillies Bryce Harper t-shirt etsy Phaithful Nation/Etsy

Phaithful Nation's 'Bryce, Bryce Baby' Phillies T-shirt design is being sold on Etsy. Since Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies, his No. 3 official team jersey has become the fastest selling jersey in the 24 hours after its launch.

It's been mere days since the official Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies merchandise was released on Fanatics, taking team sales to new heights within hours.

According to Fanatics, Harper's No. 3 jersey is the fastest selling player jersey of all time within 24 hours of its launch. That shouldn't be much of a surprise, though, when you remember how much Philadelphia Eagles gear fan bought after Super Bowl LII.

RELATED: What they're saying: How the Phillies landed a superstar, and why all the pressure is now on Harper

Considering how many people will be rocking those Harper Phillies jerseys come spring – so many that the team store at Citizens Bank Park ran out of the letter "R" at one point this week – take a departure from everyone else and look at some smaller businesses offering original Harper-related Phillies merch, as well as other team designs not solely focused on the new player. 

Here are some places to shop so you can be among the best dressed at the ballpark this summer.

Generation T

The self-proclaimed "ultimate Philly Sports brand" specializes in retro-inspired tees, selling new Eagles and Phillies apparel designs alongside vintage band and music tees. The online shop was also among the first to roll out Bryce Harper merch, including a signature Harper graphic on tees for adults, kids, and even babies.

Breaking T

This shop offers team clothing for a variety of cities, but its Philadelphia collection is above and beyond, already selling new "Bryce" T-shirts written in a Phillies-inspired font, also available in hoodie form. And, if you're in the mood to relieve a brief moment of Eagles glory, a Double Doink tee. The new designs also includes a Broad Street Bryce T-shirt.

Patrick Martin Art & Design

Phillies bryce harper t-shirt bluePatrick Martin Art & Design/Facebook

Patrick Martin Art & Design's has several Bryce Harper T-shirts, including this new one that features Harper's first name in the vintage Philadelphia Phillies font.

Patrick Martin Art & Design, sold through Tee Public, is jumping on the Harper bandwagon, as well, including a "The Bryce is Right" design and an M-L-Bryce print, among several others reimagining Bryce's name with the Phillies' modern and vintage logos.

Saturday Athletic Club 

Phillies bryce harper logo teeSaturday Athletic Club/Etsy

Saturday Athletic Club's Bryce diamond logo design is available on Etsy.

Saturday Athletic Club, sold through Etsy, specializes in quirky designs inspired by Philly sportsdom -- you'll find everything from Gritty Gritty beanies to Bens Simmons emoji shirts. On the Harper front, the shop already has two designs in stock, including a print featuring the Phillies Liberty Bell logo and another this is a nod to the famous LOVE sculpture.

Phaithful Nation

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper homies hatPhaithful Nation/Etsy

Phaithful Nation's new Bryce Harper beanie is sold via the designer's Etsy store.

Phaithful Nation, another retailer on Etsy, has a variety of Hoskins Harper '20 prints for all those envisioning a victorious Phillies team, plus a few Harper's Homies designs for shirts and hats in a Phillies-inspired font. Plus, for all those Vanilla Ice fans out there, you can grab the Bryce, Bryce Baby tee here.

Shibe Vintage Sports

Shibe hasn't quite jumped aboard the Harper merch train yet, but the Philly-based shop is still a must when it comes to all Philly-sports-related apparel. The current Phillies collection includes some designs featuring Phil and Phyllis and more LOVE-inspired tees.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Bryce Harper Philadelphia Merchandise Sports Business Phillies Local Business Retail

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved