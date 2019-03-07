Sportswear brand Champion is opening its first Philly location this month

Champion, the long-running sportswear brand that last reached peek popularity in the '90s, is opening a new brick-and-mortar store in Center City later this month.

The brand, which has long been a maker of sports teams' uniforms, has seen a revival in recent years as more and more celebrities and social media stars return to it for a nostalgic, retro-tinged athleisure.

The new Champion store in Philly will be located at 1507 Walnut St., and it is scheduled to open to the public Friday, March 22.