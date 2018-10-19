More Culture:

October 19, 2018

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' recreates iconic 'Seinfeld' episode line-by-line

The gang pretty much nails 'The Contest'

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" cast took on one of the most infamous episodes in comedy television – masterfully – on Thursday night's clip-show.

Thursday's latest episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" took a surrealist turn and things got weirder before they got normal. 

The "Always Sunny" episode is a clip show, and eventually devolves into a line-by-line recreation of a very popular and infamous "Seinfeld" episode, "The Contest," which had the cast competing on who could go the longest time without masturbating. 

So eventually, the gang is transported into that episode where Frank is George, Mac and Dennis are somehow both Jerry, Dee is Elaine, and Charlie is Kramer. The contest starts after George's mom catches him "reading a glamour magazine" and then the cast competes to see who can be the "master of my domain."

The lines are spot on with the original episode and oh, so are the costumes. Even the apartment decoration looks exactly like the "Seinfeld" set.

A truly gifted Reddit user did the dirty work and put the two episodes side-by-side for us. It's a masterpiece. See for yourself. 

"The Catch" episode was apparently actually based on an actual competition "Seinfeld" creator Larry David had with his friends.

