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March 26, 2026

Jack Harlow bringing ‘Monica’ tour to The Fillmore this summer

The rapper will perform Aug. 15 as part of a North American run tied to his new album.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
jackharlow500x700.png Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Jack Harlow will bring his “Monica” tour to The Fillmore Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

Jack Harlow is heading to Philadelphia this summer with a stop at The Fillmore.

The rapper and singer-songwriter will perform Saturday, Aug. 15, as part of his “Monica” tour, a North American run tied to his latest album, which was released March 13.

Harlow broke through with hits like “Whats Poppin” and “First Class,” and has since earned multiple No. 1 singles. His catalog has generated more than 11 billion streams, and he has earned several Grammy nominations.

The Fillmore show is one of several dates announced across major cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. Presales begin Thursday, March 26.

Pricing has not been announced. Tickets will be available through the artist’s website, JackHarlow.com.

Jack Harlow's "Monica" Tour

Saturday, August 15
The Fillmore
29 E Allen St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Music The Fillmore Philadelphia Jack Harlow

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