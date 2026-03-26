Jack Harlow bringing ‘Monica’ tour to The Fillmore this summer

Jack Harlow is heading to Philadelphia this summer with a stop at The Fillmore.

The rapper and singer-songwriter will perform Saturday, Aug. 15, as part of his “Monica” tour, a North American run tied to his latest album, which was released March 13.

Harlow broke through with hits like “Whats Poppin” and “First Class,” and has since earned multiple No. 1 singles. His catalog has generated more than 11 billion streams, and he has earned several Grammy nominations.

The Fillmore show is one of several dates announced across major cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. Presales begin Thursday, March 26.

Pricing has not been announced. Tickets will be available through the artist’s website, JackHarlow.com.

Jack Harlow's "Monica" Tour

Saturday, August 15

The Fillmore

29 E Allen St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

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