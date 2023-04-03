New sports bubble with driving ranges, VR simulators collapsed during severe storms in Central Jersey

Several New Jersey communities are still picking up the pieces Monday after a powerful storm front swept across the region Saturday evening. At least four tornadoes touched down in New Jersey and two others were reported in Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

In Jackson Township, where one of the four New Jersey tornadoes occurred, the state's largest recreational sports bubble collapsed at the Adventure Crossing USA complex. The entertainment facility, parts of which opened earlier this year, is located near Six Flags Great Adventure.

Photos shared by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office showed the 100,000-square-foot dome's fabric ceiling liner lying on the field in the aftermath of the tornado. Images obtained by NJ.com included an aerial video of the dome in the aftermath of the storm.

The first stages of the $800 million Adventure Crossing USA, a multi-phase development project by Cardinale Enterprises, opened last summer. The dome featured a range of attractions including Top Golf Toptracer ranges, axe throwing and virtual reality simulators for race cars, fighter jets and helicopters.

The full project calls for a mix of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, retail space, apartments, medical offices, hotels and warehouses.

"Our first thoughts are of gratitude that there have been no reported injuries despite significant property damage throughout the township," Adventure Crossing USA wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately the campus of Adventure Crossing USA was not spared and as a result, Adventure Golf & Entertainment will be closed until further notice."

Two EF1 tornadoes brought winds with estimated top speeds of 100 mph to Cinnaminson and Palmyra-Riverton in Burlington County, the NWS Mount Holly station reported. The two other tornadoes, in Jackson Township and Howell, Monmouth County, are still being investigated.

More than 15,000 New Jersey residents were left without power after Saturday night's storms, which brought hail and heavy winds. Jackson Township had more than 9,000 customers without power following the storm.