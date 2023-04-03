More News:

April 03, 2023

New sports bubble with driving ranges, VR simulators collapsed during severe storms in Central Jersey

The entertainment facility at the Adventure Crossing USA, located near Six Flags, had opened in January. It will be closed until further notice

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tornadoes
Tornadoes New Jersey Sports Bubble Ocean County Sherff 911/Facebook

The recently opened air dome at the Adventure Crossing USA facility in Jackson Township, New Jersey was heavily damaged by the powerful storms that hit the region over the weekend. Four tornadoes, including one in Jackson, have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Several New Jersey communities are still picking up the pieces Monday after a powerful storm front swept across the region Saturday evening. At least four tornadoes touched down in New Jersey and two others were reported in Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

In Jackson Township, where one of the four New Jersey tornadoes occurred, the state's largest recreational sports bubble collapsed at the Adventure Crossing USA complex. The entertainment facility, parts of which opened earlier this year, is located near Six Flags Great Adventure.

Photos shared by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office showed the 100,000-square-foot dome's fabric ceiling liner lying on the field in the aftermath of the tornado. Images obtained by NJ.com included an aerial video of the dome in the aftermath of the storm.

The first stages of the $800 million Adventure Crossing USA, a multi-phase development project by Cardinale Enterprises, opened last summer. The dome featured a range of attractions including Top Golf Toptracer ranges, axe throwing and virtual reality simulators for race cars, fighter jets and helicopters.

The full project calls for a mix of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, retail space, apartments, medical offices, hotels and warehouses.

"Our first thoughts are of gratitude that there have been no reported injuries despite significant property damage throughout the township," Adventure Crossing USA wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately the campus of Adventure Crossing USA was not spared and as a result, Adventure Golf & Entertainment will be closed until further notice."

Two EF1 tornadoes brought winds with estimated top speeds of 100 mph to Cinnaminson and Palmyra-Riverton in Burlington County, the NWS Mount Holly station reported. The two other tornadoes, in Jackson Township and Howell, Monmouth County, are still being investigated. 

More than 15,000 New Jersey residents were left without power after Saturday night's storms, which brought hail and heavy winds. Jackson Township had more than 9,000 customers without power following the storm.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tornadoes Jackson New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year

Just In

Must Read

Government

As ghost guns proliferate in Pa., lawmakers push for statewide ban
Ghost Gun Bill

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Mental Health

Eating disorders among teens have more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic
Eating disorders teens

Phillies

Five awards from the Phillies' series loss to the Rangers
Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Rangers-Opening-Day

Entertainment

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson makes 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut
quinta brunson SNL

Family Friendly

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink to return at Dilworth Park later this month
Center City skating

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved