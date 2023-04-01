Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink to return at Dilworth Park later this month

Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer by the day. For the third year in a row, a roller rink is returning to Dilworth Park in Center City.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is opening Friday, April 21, and will be open until July 16. The family-friendly outdoor skating venue is open to all ages weekly from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.