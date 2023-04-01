More Events:

April 01, 2023

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink to return at Dilworth Park later this month

The outdoor attraction in Center City will open Friday, April 21st and will run through July 16th

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City skating Provided Image/Center City District

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park in Center City Philadelphia will return on Friday, April 21 and remain available to skaters of all ages through July 17.

Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer by the day. For the third year in a row, a roller rink is returning to Dilworth Park in Center City.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is opening Friday, April 21, and will be open until July 16. The family-friendly outdoor skating venue is open to all ages weekly from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. 

MORE: Order a free appetizer or dessert during Dine Latino Restaurant Week

It will cost $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; the roller skate rental is $6. Matinee skaters can get $5 off admission Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting April 24.

The retro-inspired layout of the rink features a black-and-white checkerboard floor and an art installation designed by Lucky Dog Studio.

For the opening day of the roller rink local skating group Great on Skates, will perform at 11:30 a.m.

The roller rink will feature events throughout the season including live DJs playing music hits from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s every Wednesday from April 26 through May 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Wizards and Witches Skate on May 13 from 1:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m., a Pride Skate event June 3 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. and a Christmas in July event on July 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.


Tickets can be reserved for skating sessions online or in person. 

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink

April 21-July 16
Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:15 p.m.
$8 for children ages 10 and younger, $10 for adults
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
