Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink to return at Dilworth Park later this month

April 01, 2023
Spring is here and the weather is getting warmer by the day. For the third year in a row, a roller rink is returning to Dilworth Park in Center City.
The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is opening Friday, April 21, and will be open until July 16. The family-friendly outdoor skating venue is open to all ages weekly from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.
It will cost $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; the roller skate rental is $6. Matinee skaters can get $5 off admission Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting April 24.
The retro-inspired layout of the rink features a black-and-white checkerboard floor and an art installation designed by Lucky Dog Studio.
For the opening day of the roller rink local skating group Great on Skates, will perform at 11:30 a.m.
The roller rink will feature events throughout the season including live DJs playing music hits from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s every Wednesday from April 26 through May 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Wizards and Witches Skate on May 13 from 1:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m., a Pride Skate event June 3 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. and a Christmas in July event on July 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tickets can be reserved for skating sessions online or in person.