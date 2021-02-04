Jalen Hurts donates $30K to Chester County family with child battling cancer

As the Eagles' 2020 season was coming apart and a quarterback controversy was brewing in Philly, Jalen Hurts was looking for a way to make a difference in the region.

The rookie quarterback reached out to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to inquire about helping out a local family at Christmas.

The organization connected him with a Chester County family that was living in a two-bedroom trailer in Nottingham. The family had five children, the oldest of whom was a 7-year-old childhood cancer patient named Erick.

Hurts got to know the family and learned more about how the COVID-19 pandemic made fighting cancer even more difficult.

"I know that they've experienced a lot of adversity," Hurts said. "They've had to deal with a lot of different things, but one thing that I like to do is be encouraging at all times, uplift those around me. I just wanted to make an impact in the city of Philadelphia, in this area."

Wearing a Lower Merion High School jacket with the late Kobe Bryant's name and number imprinted on the back, Hurts visited Erick and his family at their home in Nottingham.

While visiting with Erick, Hurts signed Erick's jersey of the Eagles' rookie quarterback and his Eagles football. They also played catch in the yard, where Hurts shared an uplifting message to Erick.

"I know the guys would like you a lot too," Hurts said. "My teammates like people that are strong. They like people that are courageous like yourself. I think you would fit right in."

Erick also drew Hurts a picture, which the quarterback said he would hang in his locker.

"He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that," Hurts said.

Before leaving, Hurts presented Erick's mom, Amanda, with a check for $30,000 that could be used towards a new home for the family.

"I felt the least that I could do was do this for you," Hurts said. "I'm sending you nothing but love and blessings. Hearing your story, hearing Erick's story, it touched me and I wanted to do my part."

Hurts said that he was "really blessed" to be able to help this family during the holiday season.

"A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun," Hurts said after the visit. "I think what amazes me is how the kids don't even realize maybe what they're dealing with, the circumstances they're in, but they're just happy to be living. The fun things I'll remember from this day is obviously the reaction, but just spending time with Erick and his siblings."

"I'm happy they're happy," he continued. "I'm just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward."

You can watch Hurts' entire visit with Erick and his family below.