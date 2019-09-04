More Sports:

Young Eagles fan obsessed with Jalen Mills gets surprise jersey, tickets

Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will get tickets to a fan whose reaction to receiving his jersey went viral on Twitter.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will start the upcoming season on the PUP list, meaning we won't see him on the field for at least six weeks. 

Mills, 25, was a major contributor to the 2017-18 team that won Philadelphia's first Super Bowl title. Young fans who look back on that season later in life will remember him (and his green hair) as an icon of a special era in Eagles football. 

One of those fans made a splash on Twitter this week when her father surprised her with a Jalen Mills jersey. Her reaction was everything you love to see in a young Eagles fan, right down to the way she growls the word Mills and the Eagles chant. 

It didn't take long for Mills to notice that he has an admirer. The cornerback told the girl's family to get in touch so that he can set them up with tickets to an Eagles game this season. 

The Eagles kick off the 2019-2020 season at 1 p.m Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where they'll take on Washington.


Michael Tanenbaum
