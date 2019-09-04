Young Eagles fan obsessed with Jalen Mills gets surprise jersey, tickets

September 04, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will start the upcoming season on the PUP list, meaning we won't see him on the field for at least six weeks.
Mills, 25, was a major contributor to the 2017-18 team that won Philadelphia's first Super Bowl title. Young fans who look back on that season later in life will remember him (and his green hair) as an icon of a special era in Eagles football.
One of those fans made a splash on Twitter this week when her father surprised her with a Jalen Mills jersey. Her reaction was everything you love to see in a young Eagles fan, right down to the way she growls the word Mills and the Eagles chant.
Someone got her new @Eagles jersey for this year and couldn’t be more excited to rep @greengoblin #BleedGreen #TeachThemYoung #Family #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3Xp6fb9TlQ— AltemusPrime (@DAltemus) September 3, 2019
It didn't take long for Mills to notice that he has an admirer. The cornerback told the girl's family to get in touch so that he can set them up with tickets to an Eagles game this season.
I love it💚— Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) September 3, 2019
Let’s get you guys to a game DM me❗️ https://t.co/8w36TcvB0D
The Eagles kick off the 2019-2020 season at 1 p.m Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, where they'll take on Washington.