March 04, 2024

WATCH: Eagles release Jason Kelce retirement tribute video

With Jason Kelce's retirement official, the Eagles have posted a tribute video for the future Hall of Fame center.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Super-Bowl-Retirement-Jason-Kelce Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Jason Kelce received a fitting tribute video from the Eagles upon his retirement announcement.

While being unable to contain the sheer emotion pouring through him, Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday afternoon in a press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

The decision was a long time coming, but Eagles fans everywhere are as emotional as Kelce right now. Don't put those tissues away just yet though. The team released a nearly seven-minute video tribute to Kelce following his press conference. It traces his storied history with the organization, from his first game in 2011 to the magical Super Bowl parade speech to his relationship with his family.

Watch below:

"GOAT" is deserved. 

MORE: Kelce was transcendent in his stardom

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

