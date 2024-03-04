WATCH: Eagles release Jason Kelce retirement tribute video

While being unable to contain the sheer emotion pouring through him, Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday afternoon in a press conference at the NovaCare Complex.

The decision was a long time coming, but Eagles fans everywhere are as emotional as Kelce right now. Don't put those tissues away just yet though. The team released a nearly seven-minute video tribute to Kelce following his press conference. It traces his storied history with the organization, from his first game in 2011 to the magical Super Bowl parade speech to his relationship with his family.

Watch below:

"GOAT" is deserved.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader