More Events:

December 03, 2021

Jazz Sanctuary wraps up celebrations of 10th anniversary with two December performances

The shows will take place at Sellersville Borough Winterfest on Dec. 7 and the Living Faith Church's Christmas luncheon on Dec. 11

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Jazz
12 03 2021 Sax.jpeg Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

To wrap up its tenth anniversary year the Jazz Sanctuary, a non-profit focused on preserving and promoting the genre, will hold two live performances in the Philly suburbs this month.

To wrap up its tenth anniversary year the Jazz Sanctuary, a non-profit focused on preserving and promoting the genre, will hold two live performances in the Philly suburbs this month.

One performance featuring guitar, bass and drums will happen at the St. Agnes Church at 445 North Main Street as part of the Sellersville Borough Winterfest from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Spots at these events will be limited, so those interested in attending them are asked to send an email to ReserveJazzandJoe@gmail.com with their name and which show they want to attend.

The unvaccinated and those without proof of vaccination will be required to wear a mask.

Founded in 2011, the Jazz Sanctuary's mission is to bring the genre to charitable organizations, community centers, houses of worship and more free of charge. Since then the organization has put on over 600 live performances in Philly and its surrounding suburbs.

Although the organization has some corporate sponsors, it also depends on donations from individuals.

In December and January, the organization will be matching any donations that come its way.

Those interested in contributing financially or finding out more about the organization or its shows are asked to contact Executive Director Alan Segal at (215) 208-7314 or music@thejazzsanctuary.com.

Sellersville Borough Winterfest

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Agnes Church
445 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA 18960

Living Faith Church Christmas Luncheon

Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon
Living Faith Church
910 South High Street, West Chester, PA 19383

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Jazz Suburbs Music

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved