Jazz Sanctuary wraps up celebrations of 10th anniversary with two December performances

To wrap up its tenth anniversary year the Jazz Sanctuary, a non-profit focused on preserving and promoting the genre, will hold two live performances in the Philly suburbs this month.



One performance featuring guitar, bass and drums will happen at the St. Agnes Church at 445 North Main Street as part of the Sellersville Borough Winterfest from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Spots at these events will be limited, so those interested in attending them are asked to send an email to ReserveJazzandJoe@gmail.com with their name and which show they want to attend.

The unvaccinated and those without proof of vaccination will be required to wear a mask.

Founded in 2011, the Jazz Sanctuary's mission is to bring the genre to charitable organizations, community centers, houses of worship and more free of charge. Since then the organization has put on over 600 live performances in Philly and its surrounding suburbs.

Although the organization has some corporate sponsors, it also depends on donations from individuals.

In December and January, the organization will be matching any donations that come its way.

Those interested in contributing financially or finding out more about the organization or its shows are asked to contact Executive Director Alan Segal at (215) 208-7314 or music@thejazzsanctuary.com.

Sellersville Borough Winterfest

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

St. Agnes Church

445 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA 18960

Living Faith Church Christmas Luncheon

Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon

Living Faith Church

910 South High Street, West Chester, PA 19383

