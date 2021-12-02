More Events:

December 02, 2021

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’

The popular food hall will have building-wide seasonal displays, local craft vendors and live entertainment until the end of December

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Reading Terminal Market rolled out its holiday decor and event line up. The festivities will run through Dec. 31.

The holidays are back at Reading Terminal Market.

The famous food hall installed its building-wide seasonal display featuring a life-sized gingerbread house, Santa's throne, and giant snowflakes and ornaments.

Its holiday celebration, called "A Time for Joy," will be open until Dec. 31, showcasing weekly events like "Thoughtful Thursdays," Free Chef demonstration Fridays and "Jingle Mingle Sundays."

Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a meet-and-greet and family photo opportunity.

The market will host an all-day Kwanzaa Celebration on Dec. 26 to support Black-owned businesses. The event will include special discounts, live entertainment and a pop-up shop of local, Black-owned vendors.

Every "Thoughtful Thursday," the Market will host local nonprofits and live entertainment in Center Court to educate customers on different causes. Nonprofit partners include the Reading Terminal Market Corporation, Beat the Streets, After School All Stars, and Families Forward Philadelphia.

Free chef demonstration Fridays will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. Various chefs will put on live demonstrations at City Kitchen for a first-come, first-served audience. 

The performances will also be live streamed to the Reading Terminal Market Facebook page. Chefs include Sophia DeLeon of El Merkury who will showcase a traditional Guatemalan dish, and Kathy Mirano of Tambayan who will showcase a traditional Filipino holiday dish.

"Jingle Mingle Sundays" will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and will feature craft vendors and local artists in the Rick Nichols Room. There will also be live entertainment from Sidestory Band in the Gingerbread Candyland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The craft vendors will include Artists in the Market which consists of artists employed at Reading Terminal: Trudi Clark Pottery, Tenangos Philly, Xiquipilli-Martinez and Artesania Mundo De Queen.

"A Time For Joy"

Open until Dec. 31
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

