More Events:

December 01, 2021

Butcher Bar's patio pop-up Yule Lodge open for winter season

The restaurant is decked out in holiday decor and features seasonal cocktails

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Holiday
Yule Lodge Butcher Bar Courtesy/Butcher Bar

Butcher Bar has transformed its patio area for the season with seasonal decorations and new holiday-themed cocktails, like the 'Cousin Eddie.'

Butcher Bar has transformed its patio into the Yule Lodge – a seasonal, bar and lounge for the holiday season.

The Rittenhouse restaurant's enclosed outdoor space is revamped with lights, fireplaces and cozy decor, and its bar is serving seasonal cocktails like the smoked, black-cherry Manhattan, made with rye, Cherry Heering, chocolate bitters, and Islay Mist and the "Christmas Vacation"-inspired Cousin Eddie that blends spiced eggnog, bourbon and amaro.

RELATED: Check out these transformed Philly bars for festive drinks and holiday cheer

Guests at the Yule Lodge can order from Butcher Bar's complete bar and food menu, including its Trough Dinner, which features rotisserie chicken, sausages, rack of ribs, house-smoked bacon, Korean short ribs, fries and more. It feeds up to eight people and must be ordered in advance.

The restaurant also is open for brunch, with dishes like apple pie,french toast sticks; a braised short-rib omelet, and grilled flank steak and egg scramble.

Butcher Bar debuted the Yule Lodge in 2019.

Yule Lodge

Sun: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 4-9 p.m. Mon-Wed: 4-9 p.m., Thur: 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat: 4-11 p.m.
Butcher Bar
2034 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Holiday Philadelphia Rittenhouse Center City Holiday Parties Food and Drink Holiday Treats

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Tacony becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch
120121ZachWilson

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Al Schmidt resigns as city commissioner to lead Committee of Seventy
Al Schmidt Philly

Women's Health

Getting COVID-19 while pregnant does not affect the baby's brain development, study says
COVID-19 Pregnancy Brain Development

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport begins displaying wait times for security checkpoints
PHL Security Wait Times

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to host cooking demonstration at Live! Casino
Robert Irvine Live! Casino

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved