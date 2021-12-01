Butcher Bar's patio pop-up Yule Lodge open for winter season

Butcher Bar has transformed its patio into the Yule Lodge – a seasonal, bar and lounge for the holiday season.

The Rittenhouse restaurant's enclosed outdoor space is revamped with lights, fireplaces and cozy decor, and its bar is serving seasonal cocktails like the smoked, black-cherry Manhattan, made with rye, Cherry Heering, chocolate bitters, and Islay Mist and the "Christmas Vacation"-inspired Cousin Eddie that blends spiced eggnog, bourbon and amaro.

Guests at the Yule Lodge can order from Butcher Bar's complete bar and food menu, including its Trough Dinner, which features rotisserie chicken, sausages, rack of ribs, house-smoked bacon, Korean short ribs, fries and more. It feeds up to eight people and must be ordered in advance.

The restaurant also is open for brunch, with dishes like apple pie,french toast sticks; a braised short-rib omelet, and grilled flank steak and egg scramble.

Butcher Bar debuted the Yule Lodge in 2019.

Sun: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 4-9 p.m. Mon-Wed: 4-9 p.m., Thur: 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat: 4-11 p.m.

Butcher Bar

2034 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103