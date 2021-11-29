Check out these transformed Philly bars for festive drinks and holiday cheer

November 29, 2021
Now that the days are shorter and the weather is colder, some Philadelphia bars have transformed into holiday-themed winter wonderlands.
The bars are decked out in twinkle lights, ornaments and are featuring seasonal drinks and menu items to celebrate the festivities.
Whether you're looking to relax after a long day of shopping or want to go out with friends, there are several options to try in the city.
Philly's popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar by Craft Concepts Group is open for the season after its Halloween run earlier this year.
The bar has new designs, extra twinkle lights, glitter, holiday music, new cocktails, custom cups and more.
Proceeds from one of this year's cocktails, the Canned Goods cocktail, made with Cruzan spiced rum, cranberry juice, Redbull, and cinnamon syrup, will help benefit a charity.
Craftsman Row Saloon opened its holiday pop up bar earlier this month.
The space is decked out with more than 5,000 feet of garland, thousands of twinkling lights, ornaments and tree trimmings.
The venue's signature over-the-top milkshakes got a holiday makeover as well. Diners can try the Ugly Sweater milkshake, made with eggnog, crushed gingerbread cookies and holiday m&m's, topped with a gingerbread sandwich, holiday marshmallows and rock candy.
Center City's outdoor bar has transformed into "U-Ville," a grinch-inspired holiday pop up bar.
The space is decked out in colorful, whimsical and festive decorations for the holiday season. Uptown Beer Garden also set up a tent to keep everyone warm and dry through the season.
There will be themed cocktails, fresh new food options — including a cocktail that comes in an ornament.
Assembly's rooftop lounge transformed into a modern ski lodge-inspired pop up this season, featuring hot cocktails, winter ales, comfort food, themed decor, cozy blankets and fire pits.
The themed space will be open until Saturday, Feb. 26, and reservations are recommended.
The food menu comes from Executive Chef Sonny Ingui and includes Four Cheese Fondue, Tartiflette, Roasted Bone Marrow, Apple Strudel and Dark Chocolate Fondue.
Festive drinks include Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, Mulled Hot Apple Cider, a Plum Spiced Old Fashioned and more.
Philadelphia's oldest operating bar is decked out for the holiday season with its usual, over-the-top decorations and warm atmosphere.
The winter drink menu includes Merry Martinis, like the Candy Cane Martini, Eggnog Martini, Mistletoe Mule and warm drinks like Christmas Coffee, Fireside and Snow Shows.
The Poinsettia is made with champagne and orange liquor-spiked cranberry juice, and the Skrewge is made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and PA Dutch Egg Nog.
