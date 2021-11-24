More Events:

November 24, 2021

Phila Lorn takes over as Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Campus

Chef Lorn and his unique menu of Cambodian food will be featured at the restaurant from Dec. 1 to Jan. 17, 2022

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Chefs in Residency Courtesy/Eddy Marenco

Under the program, Chef Phila Lorn will showcase his top signature dishes on the Volvér menu alongside Chef Jose Garces' French-inspired dishes.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is getting a new Chef in Residency for the holiday season: Phila Lorn.

The Chefs in Residency Program is a new program geared toward supporting up-and-coming minority chefs impacted by the pandemic. 

RELATED: Chestnut Hill's 'Holidays on the Hill' returns, features carriage rides and live entertainment | Makers Market at Dock Street South encourages shopping local this holiday season | The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show

Under the program, Lorn will showcase his top signature dishes on the Volvér menu alongside Chef Jose Garces' French-inspired dishes.

"One of my hopes for the series was to support these emerging chefs not only in the kitchen but with the business lessons I've learned over my career," Chef Garces said. "I've always been passionate about mentoring the chefs within our group. Extending our resources to help more chefs in the region is a dream come true. I'm grateful to the support the community has provided thus far and hope it continues with each chef as they all bring new talents to the table."

Chef Lorn is the second chef to join the inaugural line up of chefs in residency, following Kiki Aranira from Poi Dog Philly. 

Lorn will be in residency from Dec. 1 to Jan. 17, 2022, and the funding will support their first restaurant that will feature Cambodian food, music and culture. Menu items include Crispy Soft Shell Shrimp, Pleah, Crab Summer Rolls, Banh Chow Crepe Salad, Steak and Chimichurri, Roasted Hamachi Collar, Mawn 'Pho Don' and more.

Lorn is currently working at Terrain Glen Mills and he recently was a special guest chef at Stina in South Philly. 

Chef in Residency foodCourtesy/Eddy Marenco

Chef Phila Lorn is currently working at Terrain Glen Mills and he recently was a special guest chef at Stina in South Philly.


"Cooking with Chef Jose Garces and his team during my residency at Volvér will be high on the list of achievements for me," Lorn said. "Growing up in Philly’s food scene, Chef Garces is OG. He’s stamped the city with his restaurant concepts and innovative flavors. I don’t know one Chef in Philadelphia who isn’t influenced one way or another by Chef Garces. It will be a true honor to cook alongside him."

Lorn said he curated the menu for his time in residency by selecting dishes he'd want to share with his own family on a Sunday.

"As a kid I would always look forward to Sundays. I would wake up to the smell of lemongrass-laced chicken soup, garlic and onion charred on the stove top and crispy baby fish served with a stewed tamarind dipping sauce," Lorn said. "As I got older I realized that my parents worked so hard everyday to keep the family running that we never really had time for each other during the weekdays. Sunday meals were a way to get everyone together and have a sense of joy. I yearn for those days again and I will recreate those moments for our guests, God willing."

Volvér will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and happy hour from 7:30 to 9 p.m. 

Reservations can be made online, on Open Table, or by calling the restaurant at 215-670-2302.

Chef in Residency at Volvér

Dec. 1 to Jan 17, 2022
4 to 9 p.m. | Prices vary
Volvér
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

