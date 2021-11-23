More Events:

November 23, 2021

Makers Market at Dock Street South encourages shopping local this holiday season

Vendors will sell clothing, home goods, jewelry and other hand-made products

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Holiday
Dock Street Courtesy/Dock Street

Dock Street South is hosting a Makers Market on Dec. 2 featuring hand-made goods from nine artisans. It also will begin serving brunch at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dock Street South is giving Philadelphia residents an opportunity to shop local for the holidays.

The microbrewery is hosting its first Makers Market, featuring nine local artisans from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. 

RELATED: The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show | East Passyunk’s 'Deck the Ave’ kicks off with annual holiday tree lighting | Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens at the Philadelphia Fairgrounds this Black Friday

Vendors will sell everything from plants and home goods to candles, clothing, macrame string art, earrings and glass etchings.

Dock Street South also is changing its hours for the winter season. It will open an hour earlier on Saturdays and Sundays, at 11 a.m., for its new brunch menu

Menu additions include fresh baked cinnamon rolls, scrapple sandwiches and house-made bloody marys.

Dock Street also will be open on Tuesdays for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Guests can try two of the brewery's seasonal staples, the Dock Street Bubbly Wit and Dock Street Winter Haze.

The Dock Street Bubbly Wit is a strong, Belgian-style Wit Bier brewed with 100% champagne yeast. It has notes of citrus, coriander and exotic spice.

The Dock Street Winter Haze was the second-place winner for best pale ale at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Awards. The beer has wheat malt, orange peel and Simcoe hop additions.

Makers Market

Thursday, Dec. 2
4-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Dock Street South
2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Holiday Philadelphia Holiday Shopping Dock Street Brewing Company

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Business

North Wales-based Montgomery Mall sells for $55M in foreclosure sale
Montgomery Mall

Women's Health

Stillbirths are more prevalent since the delta variant emerged, CDC study finds
Pregnancy stillbirths COVID

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved