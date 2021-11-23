Makers Market at Dock Street South encourages shopping local this holiday season

Dock Street South is giving Philadelphia residents an opportunity to shop local for the holidays.

The microbrewery is hosting its first Makers Market, featuring nine local artisans from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Vendors will sell everything from plants and home goods to candles, clothing, macrame string art, earrings and glass etchings.

Dock Street South also is changing its hours for the winter season. It will open an hour earlier on Saturdays and Sundays, at 11 a.m., for its new brunch menu.

Menu additions include fresh baked cinnamon rolls, scrapple sandwiches and house-made bloody marys.

Dock Street also will be open on Tuesdays for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Guests can try two of the brewery's seasonal staples, the Dock Street Bubbly Wit and Dock Street Winter Haze.

The Dock Street Bubbly Wit is a strong, Belgian-style Wit Bier brewed with 100% champagne yeast. It has notes of citrus, coriander and exotic spice.

The Dock Street Winter Haze was the second-place winner for best pale ale at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show Awards. The beer has wheat malt, orange peel and Simcoe hop additions.

Thursday, Dec. 2

4-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Dock Street South

2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19146