November 22, 2021

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show

'Mabeline's You Really Are a Heel' features the beloved green character's ex-wife

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Grinch Cabaret Courtesy/Christopher Ash

The show, 'Mabeline's You Really Are a Heel,' stars cabaret star Madeline 'Grinchester' Diorio – the Grinch's ex-wife – and features original music and an appearance by DJ Cindy Lou Who.

This year, the Grinch's ex is coming to Philadelphia for a tell-all cabaret performance.

The Bearded Ladies and the House of Diorio are presenting "Mabeline's You Really Are a Heel" from Dec. 9-18 at the Ruba Club.

RELATED: East Passyunk's 'Deck the Ave' kicks off with annual holiday tree lighting | Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular opens at the Philadelphia Fairgrounds this Black Friday | Manayunk's Jolly Trolley rides return to Main Street this December

The show stars cabaret star, Madeline "Grinchester" Diorio — the Grinch's former wife — and features original music and an appearance by DJ Cindy Lou Who.

Mabeline "Grinchester" Diorio is a storyteller, rapper and cabaret artist. Diorio has released a debut EP and performed at FringeArt's Get Pegged Cabaret, The Barnes Foundation and World Cafe Live with the Bearded Ladies Cabaret.

The show is directed by award-winning theater artist Brett Ashley Robinson. The cabaret features Jess Conda as DJ Cindy Lou.

Other events this season include "Only Regrets: A Piaf Holiday Affair," where Mabeline is joined by Edith Piaf, played by Bearded Ladies Artistic Director John Jarboe on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. Mabeline also will appear in the "Green Eggs and Ham Brunch Show" on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. 

Tickets to "Mabeline's You Really Are a Heel" range from $10 to $30 for general admission. VIP seats with reserved table seating are $40. All performances will have pay-what-you-can tickets available at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of money.

Proof of vaccination is required or guests must show a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Mabeline's You Really Are a Heel

Dec. 9-18
Showtimes vary | $10-40 per ticket
The Ruba Club
416 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

