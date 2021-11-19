More Events:

November 19, 2021

East Passyunk’s 'Deck the Ave’ kicks off with annual holiday tree lighting

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
East Passyunk leaders announced the neighborhood's slate of holiday events happening this year, which include the popular in-person annual tree lighting ceremony, photos with Santa, live entertainment and more.

The East Passyunk neighborhood is bringing back holiday traditions and starting new ones this year.

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District announced the neighborhood's slate of holiday events happening this year, which include the popular in-person annual tree lighting ceremony, photos with Santa, live entertainment and more.

It all starts on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 and runs through the end of 2021.

The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at The Singing Fountain from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. The tree will be getting an upgrade this year to LED lights.

“We are excited to celebrate the holidays on East Passyunk with a number of brand-new businesses, beloved classics, and ongoing events and entertainment to keep things festive throughout the season,” said Adam Leiter, Executive Director of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. “Whether you are coming to the Avenue from around the corner or traveling here as a destination, this is the year to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Photos with Santa for both kids and pets will be back this year as well. Guests can bring their own cameras and take holiday photos with the Big Man for free. 

Santa will be on East Passyunk Ave on Thursday, Dec. 2 for the tree lighting, as well as Dec. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m., and Dec. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Locals can get an East Passyunk Punch Card, where they can get a punch for each $10 spent at a participating business. The completed card of $100 spent can be turned in for a chance to win a weekly gift card from a raffle drawing.

The South Philadelphia Shtiebel for Hanukkah will host a Hanukkah menorah lighting on the Avenue of the Singing Fountain on Dec. 5. 

There will be a holiday concert and dance at the Society Hill Dance Academy on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. where the SHDA and City Rhythm Orchestra will put on a holiday concert.

