November 24, 2021

Chestnut Hill's 'Holidays on the Hill' returns, features carriage rides and live entertainment

The neighborhood's festive celebrations will run until Jan. 2

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Holiday
Chestnut Hill Holidays Courtesy/Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill's Holidays on the Hill kicked off earlier this week and will run through the end of the year.

Chestnut Hill is now decked out in the holiday spirit this November and December. 

The neighborhood rolled out its festive decorations on Nov. 20, and announced its holiday happenings line up. 

RELATED: Makers Market at Dock Street South encourages shopping local this holiday season | The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show | East Passyunk's 'Deck the Ave' kicks off with annual holiday tree lighting

Visitors can take a ride on a horse drawn carriage, enjoy holiday-themed food specials, listen to live music, and take pictures with Santa.

Chestnut Hill has several independent business owners and places to shop for Small Business Saturday and plenty of restaurants to try seasonal drink specials and savory dining options.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the Holiday Garden Railway returns and continues daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends through the end of the year. 

It features an outdoor train display of 15 rails and a quarter-mile track adorned with a miniature village. The railway will be open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and requires advanced tickets.

Neighbors are encouraged to come to Chestnut Hill for Small Business Saturday shopping on Saturday, Nov. 27. 

Santa will be strolling through the neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and guests can enjoy free horse-drawn carriages from noon to 3 p.m. A Mummers trio and costumed Victorian characters will entertain with holiday tunes and singalongs as well.

Chestnut Hill's annual Stag & Doe Nights will return Wednesdays in December from 5 to 9 p.m. Each night there will be special entertainment, extended store hours, holiday specials, complimentary refreshments and treats at stores.

Holidays on the Hill

Nov. 20 to Jan. 2
Hours vary | Pay-as-you-go
8514 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

