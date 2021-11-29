More Events:

November 29, 2021

Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets feature women-owned businesses

The pop-up series, hosted by the Sisterly Love Collective, offers shoppers many gift possibilities

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of holiday pop-up markets at Headhouse Shambles.

If you're on the hunt for locally-made holiday gifts — like home decor, cocktail kits and baked goods — you're in luck.

The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of holiday pop-ups at the Headhouse Shambles, titled "Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets."

The series starts Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and includes a tree lighting ceremony. The holiday markets will continue on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The Sisterly Love Collective launched a food fair during the 2020 holiday season as a way to support female-owned businesses and boost revenue lost due to COVID-19. This year's event will include returning vendors and new ones. It will feature of mix of food, drinks and holiday and home decor.  

Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets

Saturdays in December
Times vary | Pay-as-you-go
Headhouse Shambles
Second and Pine streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

