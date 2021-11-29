Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets feature women-owned businesses

If you're on the hunt for locally-made holiday gifts — like home decor, cocktail kits and baked goods — you're in luck.

The Sisterly Love Collective is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of holiday pop-ups at the Headhouse Shambles, titled "Mrs. Claus Holiday Markets."

The series starts Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and includes a tree lighting ceremony. The holiday markets will continue on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sisterly Love Collective launched a food fair during the 2020 holiday season as a way to support female-owned businesses and boost revenue lost due to COVID-19. This year's event will include returning vendors and new ones. It will feature of mix of food, drinks and holiday and home decor.

Saturdays in DecemberTimes vary | Pay-as-you-goHeadhouse ShamblesSecond and Pine streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147