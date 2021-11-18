Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up is back, bringing over-the-top festive milkshakes

It's that time of the year! Philadelphia restaurants and bars are revamping their decorations and food offerings for the holiday season.

Craftsman Row Saloon, located at 112 S. 8th St, opened its famous Christmas bar pop-up for the holiday season this week.

The restaurant's usual festivities took a pause last year due to the pandemic, but this year they are back with even more decorations. The space is decked out with more than 5,000 feet of garland, thousands of twinkling lights, ornaments and tree trimmings.

The venue's signature over-the-top milkshakes got a holiday makeover as well. Diners can try the Ugly Sweater milkshake, made with eggnog, crushed gingerbread cookies and holiday m&m's, topped with a gingerbread sandwich, holiday marshmallows and rock candy.

Courtesy/Society Hill Films Courtesy/Society Hill Films Craftsman Row redecorated its restaurant and bar space for the holiday season. The seasonal decor is set to last until January, when the restaurant is converted into a Mardi Gras pop-up bar.



Out of the kitchen is a new Christmas Diner burger, made with savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries and more.



The restaurant's seasonal cocktails come in jewel-toned ornaments. New additions include "100% That Grinch," made with house coquito, rum and cinnamon, or the "Elf Help Book" made with Gin, elderflower, sparkling wine and lemons.

The pop-up will be open through at least January, when the space will be converted into a Mardi Gras theme. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

"We are excited to bring the festive fun back to Jewelers' Row with the Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas Pop-up," said owner Vasiliki Tsiouris. "We took a break last year with the pandemic, but we are back and bigger and brighter than ever with even more decorations, more ornaments, more lights, more festive milkshakes, a new burger and even a Christmas Streetery to boot."

112 S 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107