November 30, 2021

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to host cooking demonstration at Live! Casino

The 'Restaurant: Impossible' star will serve a three-course meal

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Robert Irvine Live! Casino Courtesy/The Cordish Companies

'Restaurant: Impossible' star Robert Irvine will host an interactive cooking performance at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 18.

If you've ever wanted to see a Food Network star cook in person, this is your chance.

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine will host an immersive dining experience at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Irvine, the host of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," will lead an interactive, live cooking demonstration for guests. He'll also serve a three-course holiday dinner.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $175 and include reserved seating and the three-course meal. At least two tickets must be purchased. 

As part of "Dinner: Impossible," Irvine renovates restaurants, retrains staff and counsels owners through personal problems that are destroying their businesses. 

Irvine also is known for his extreme cooking challenge show "Dinner: Impossible," which returned earlier this year after a 10-year hiatus. It is now in its 10th season.

Robert Irvine Dining Experience

Saturday, Dec. 18
7 p.m. | $175
Live! Casino and Hotel
900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

