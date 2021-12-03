More Events:

December 03, 2021

Evil Genius Beer Company brings back seasonal beer, charity race as part of holiday lineup

The Fishtown-based brewery will be hosting a slew of festive celebrations through the month of December

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Evil Genius Beer Company is hosting a slate of holiday events to showcase its seasonal beer, "Santa! I Know Him!"

Evil Genius Beer Company is hosting a slate of holiday events at The Lab this season.

The Fishtown-based brewery is decorated in hundreds of twinkling lights, ornaments, decorations and a 20-foot Christmas tree. They have also released a line of seasonal cocktails and warm beverages.

The brewery will also host a lineup of holiday events through the rest of the month to showcase its famous "Santa! I Know Him!" seasonal brew made with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup.

The brewery will sell live Christmas trees starting Dec. 4 until supplies run out. 

Their annual Santa 0.5 charity race around the block takes place on Dec. 5, where runners will dash to see if they are faster than Santa's sleigh and receive cookies when they reach the finish line. Tickets are $30 and include a swag bag of Evil Genius goodies. All proceeds will go to fulfilling a family in need's Christmas gift list.

The brewery will showcase an ice sculpture outside on Dec. 11 during the Fishtown Freeze — a neighborhood-wide event where dozens of businesses showcase ice sculpture carvings.

On Dec. 12, Evil Genius hosts Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name Christmas Drag Brunch. The Queens will sing holiday favorites, dole out raffle prizes, host on-stage contents and more. 

December 2021
Sun, 12-8 p.m., Mon - Tues 4-9 p.m., Wed - Thurs 4-10 p.m., Fri 12-10 p.m., Sat 12-11 p.m.
The Lab in Fishtown
1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122.

