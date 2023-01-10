Hundreds of tips received, but no trace of missing mom from Montgomery County, D.A. says

A Limerick Township woman who was reported missing last week remains the subject of an intensive search led by authorities in Montgomery County, who have received hundreds of tips from the public since her disappearance.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, investigators said. She was supposed to pick up her son from his bus stop on the afternoon of Jan. 4, but she never showed up.

Investigators found Brown's car parked outside her home at Stratford Court with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone inside. Her personal cellphone was not found, but its location couldn't be tracked beyond the morning of Jan. 4.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office went public on Friday that Brown was missing, leading to a flood of tips that have not yet helped authorities find her.

"The investigation into Jennifer Brown’s disappearance is an active investigation and at this time, we cannot provide any specific details without jeopardizing our work," District Attorney Kevin Steele said Tuesday. "Our detectives are looking at all aspects of her disappearance and have interviewed numerous people connected to her life. We have received hundreds of tips from the general public, but unfortunately none have provided any significant leads, and there have been no credible sightings of Jennifer to date.”

Brown is described as 5-foot1 and approximately 150 pounds. Last week, investigators released the poster below with two photos of Brown for reference.

Provided Image/Montgomery County D.A.'s Office Police released the poster above seeking help from the public to locate Brown.

Brown's family has increased the reward for information leading to her whereabouts to to $15,000.

On Saturday night, Brown's family held a candlelight vigil outside her home

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother," Steele said.

Anyone who has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her can call Limerick Township police at (610) 495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.