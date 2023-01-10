Three dead after quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night

Three people were killed, and a fourth was injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Monday night.

According to multiple media reports, around 10 p.m., a shooter released at least 50 gunshots near Rowland Ave. in the Mayfair section of the city.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that two of the victims, both males estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s dead bodies, were lying in the road on Rowland and Guilford streets when law enforcement arrived on the scene, according to Fox29.

Another male victim caught in the crossfire reportedly ran into an adjacent home to protect himself after being hit by multiple gunshots and was taken to the hospital; 6ABC reported that the man was in critical condition. According to multiple reports, the fourth victim was identified as a 24-year-old man who was taken to a nearby hospital; however, he died shortly after.

Several of the victim's belongings, including shopping bags, were on the crime scene. Police believe they all knew each other and may have been out shopping earlier in the day. The intersection they were shot at was located near Roosevelt Mall.

"We're getting information by some family members that showed up saying that all four of these shooting victims may have been shopping earlier today. They may have been in a mall, but we believe they were all together. That's why you see some bags and boxes that appear to be freshly store-bought," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.



There have been no arrests in the shooting, and police currently do not have a suspect.

This is the ninth homicide of 2023, according to data from the PPD's crime stats, currently a 31% decrease from this point in 2022.

Since the start of 2020, there have been 1,586 homicides in Philadelphia, including a record 562 in 2021; 90% of those deaths were from gunfire.



