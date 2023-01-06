Philly to support mobile methadone service, invest in Kensington using opioid settlement funds

Philadelphia will bolster a series of community-based drug prevention and treatment initiatives with hundreds of millions of dollars in the wake of a multi-state settlement agreement with four drug manufacturers and distributors accused of fueling the deadly opioid epidemic, city officials said Thursday.

The city will receive approximately $200 million over the next 18 years, including a payment about $20 million in 2023. The bulk of its initial settlement funding for the next two years will be used to create the city's first mobile methadone service, overdose prevention, and investments in Kensington, which has been at the center of the city's opioid crisis for more than a decade.

The city will launch its first mobile methadone program, which sends vans into underserved communities to distribute methadone — an addiction treatment drug — to residents without lengthy wait times, and often on the same day they register or receive a prescription. In 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration lifted a moratorium on mobile medication units after 13 years, allowing medical staff to streamline the process of providing opioid addiction treatment.

New Jersey, which was one of the first states to implement mobile methadone programs to treat incarcerated people in 2017, was able to expand its operations following the DEA ruling. Its vehicles, which are the size of school buses, dispense medication and provide counseling, hold medication, and conduct urine and blood tests.

The federal government's decision to lift its effective ban on expansion of mobile methadone clinics was prompted by the surge in overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut off treatment access and support for people living with addiction, the Associated Press reported.

For Philadelphians, the use of mobile methadone vans — and an expansion of mobile wound care services — will provide care to communities that may be "unable or unwilling" to access traditional locations for addiction treatment.

"The overdose crisis has wrought incalculable harm on communities across the United States, and the grief and community trauma have compounded for years in Philadelphia as well — especially in Kensington and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "In the face of this evolving crisis, we are committed to prevention, treatment, and healing and achieving longterm change."

In 2021, Kensington had the city's highest rate of overdose deaths and some of the highest rates of gun violence, officials say. As part of its investments into communities impacted by the opioid epidemic across Philadelphia, the city will use $7.5 million to help fund a Kensington Health & Wellness Corridors master planning effort being led by the neighborhood's development corporation.

The plan responds to overwhelming community trauma by providing resources for youth development, public safety, home repairs, rent relief, and school improvements. Additional housing opportunities for long-term recovery, in Kensington and neighborhoods across the city, will be funded from the opioid settlement.

The city will also use its opioid settlement funds to expand targeted outreach to highly impacted communities with the hope of connecting residents to harm reduction services. In particular, city health officials will expand outreach for people involved in the juvenile justice system, faith-based communities, Black maternal and family engagement, pregnant people, and parents.

In partnership with the Scattergood Foundation, the city is providing grants to community organizations through the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, which is now accepting applications. $20,000 and $100,000 grants are available for capacity-building and individual programs.

While the fund is accepting applications from organizations in every part of the city, those from communities most impacted by the opioid crisis and drug overdoses will be prioritized for investments.

In 2017, Delaware County became the first Pennsylvania county to sue opioid drugmakers for the costs of the epidemic, including treatment for people who became addicted to their prescription painkillers. In August, Delco became the first county in the state to receive its first payment from the $1 billion Pennsylvania will receive over the next 18 years.

The impacts of the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia have been well publicized, with the city losing 1,276 people to unintentional overdose in 2021, the highest number of deaths on record for the city and a 5% increase from 2020, according to city officials. 5,168 people died of overdoses across Pennsylvania in 2021, state data shows.

At least 1 million overdose deaths have been reported since the beginning of the opioid epidemic, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The $26 billion settlement was negotiated by numerous state prosecutors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmeriSource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. In accepting the deal, thousands of local and state governments agreed to drop their opioid lawsuits against the companies, and agreed not to file future lawsuits.

Funding from the settlement must be used to combat the opioid crisis and is restricted to a set of services including Naloxone training and distribution for first responders, schools, community groups and families. Local governments can use the funds for medical programs, recovery services, and treatment for incarcerated people.