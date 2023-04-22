Joel Embiid will miss Game 4 with sprained right knee

Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee in Philadelphia’s Game 3 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, a team source confirmed on Friday evening, with the Sixers ruling him out for Saturday afternoon’s Game 4.

The Sixers are not offering a firm timetable for his return, though there is belief he could return as early as next week.

Game 3 was a rough and tumble game on all fronts for Philadelphia, with Embiid battered in the painted area by Nic Claxton and a number of other Nets players. At points throughout the game, Embiid grabbed at different parts of his body in pain, including his lower back after taking a shot from Claxton on a rebounding opportunity.

The play that is likeliest to have caused Embiid’s knee sprain came in the second half under Philadelphia’s basket, as Embiid got tangled up with Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and came up grabbing at his leg. Philadelphia would eventually call a timeout to give Embiid a moment to collect himself, and he would remain in the game following the stoppage.

Following the game, Embiid was spotted with significant wraps around both knees, including a chunky ice wrap around the impacted right knee.

“I’m okay,” Embiid said following the game. “Took a lot of shots today, but I’m fine.”

During a media availability at Philadelphia’s team hotel on Friday, head coach Doc Rivers has limited information to offer regarding Embiid’s health, only sharing that he was certain he wasn’t feeling his best.

“I don’t think he’s feeling good,” Rivers said Friday. “He was on the floor as much as the floor. Every time I looked, he was getting up.”

This story is developing.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports