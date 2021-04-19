NBA honors Joel Embiid for efforts to combat homelessness in Philly

Joel Embiid has already earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors this year and could very well be on his way to winning his first MVP this season.

But the Sixers' center was honored by the league Monday for his work off the court, as Embiid received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for donating $100,000 last month to three local organizations combating homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

"Being where I am from, I have been a part of a lot of struggle and seen a lot of struggle," Embiid said. "Since I got to the NBA, I've been fortunate enough to be in a situation where I can help a lot of people. Being where I'm from, I feel like that's my duty. I have to do it because I've seen it, I've been part of it."

The NBA also said that it will be donating $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania, an organization of Embiid's choosing that serves youth who are experiencing homelessness.

The organization took to social media Monday to thank the league "for joining us in building a bridge of hope for our young people."

The four-time All-Star Embiid donated $100,000 in March to Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and Youth Service Inc. in an effort to address homelessness in the city.

The 27-year-old Embiid's $100,000 donation to the three organizations helped provide the following.

• Approximately 15,000 meals for individuals who are underserved and experiencing homelessness

•Roughly 4,000 essential clothing items donated to teens and adults experiencing homelessness

•Care and treatment of approximately 1,000 individuals experiencing homelessness who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines

•Support for more than 30 families that previously experienced homelessness through education, health care and employment services

•Funding for a six-week summer camp for over 50 children who are at-risk and experiencing homelessness

Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teenagers facing homelessness or home insecurity

Embiid donated $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts at the onset of the pandemic last year. Alongside team owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Embiid helped establish a $1.3 million coronavirus antibody testing fund through Penn Medicine for 1,000 health care workers and first responders in the Philly region.