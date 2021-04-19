More News:

April 19, 2021

NBA honors Joel Embiid for efforts to combat homelessness in Philly

The league said it will donate $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania, an organization that works with children who are experiencing housing insecurity

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Donations Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid Sixers Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid contributed $100,000 last month to three local organizations fighting homelessness across Philly.

Joel Embiid has already earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors this year and could very well be on his way to winning his first MVP this season.

But the Sixers' center was honored by the league Monday for his work off the court, as Embiid received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for donating $100,000 last month to three local organizations combating homelessness and housing insecurity in Philadelphia.

MORE: NBA power rankings round up: Sixers are on top — but for how long?

"Being where I am from, I have been a part of a lot of struggle and seen a lot of struggle," Embiid said. "Since I got to the NBA, I've been fortunate enough to be in a situation where I can help a lot of people. Being where I'm from, I feel like that's my duty. I have to do it because I've seen it, I've been part of it."

The NBA also said that it will be donating $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania, an organization of Embiid's choosing that serves youth who are experiencing homelessness. 

The organization took to social media Monday to thank the league "for joining us in building a bridge of hope for our young people."

The four-time All-Star Embiid donated $100,000 in March to Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and Youth Service Inc. in an effort to address homelessness in the city.

The 27-year-old Embiid's $100,000 donation to the three organizations helped provide the following.

Approximately 15,000 meals for individuals who are underserved and experiencing homelessness
•Roughly 4,000 essential clothing items donated to teens and adults experiencing homelessness
•Care and treatment of approximately 1,000 individuals experiencing homelessness who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines
•Support for more than 30 families that previously experienced homelessness through education, health care and employment services
•Funding for a six-week summer camp for over 50 children who are at-risk and experiencing homelessness
Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teenagers facing homelessness or home insecurity

Embiid donated $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts at the onset of the pandemic last year. Alongside team owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Embiid helped establish a $1.3 million coronavirus antibody testing fund through Penn Medicine for 1,000 health care workers and first responders in the Philly region.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Donations Joel Embiid Philadelphia Homeless Homelessness Sixers Youth Homelessness NBA 76ers Homeless Shelter Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission Project HOME

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Health Stories

Pa. woman among those to develop blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse to host show by 'Sex and the City' creator Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell Sex City

Education

Pennsylvania's state-owned universities freeze in-state tuition for third straight year
041521_pennsylvania_state_colleges_tuition_freeze.jpg

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier set to reopen for 10th season
Morgan's Pier 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved