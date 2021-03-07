More News:

March 07, 2021

Philly homeless shelters applaud Joel Embiid, Sixers for donations

The four-time All-Star and the franchise each pledged $100,000 to at least three organizations combating homelessness in the city

Pat Ralph
Three Philadelphia homeless shelters that were selected as recipients of a pair of $100,000 donations from Joel Embiid and the 76ers took to social media to thank the All-Star center and the franchise for pledging to help combat homelessness in the city.

Embiid will contribute all of his winnings from Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game to organizations such as Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and Youth Service Inc., the Sixers announced on Saturday.

The 76ers, led by its co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said that it would match Embiid's gift to the three homeless shelters, according to Keith Pompey of the Inquirer.

Project HOME took to social media in a pair of posts to thank Embiid and the Sixers for their donations.

"Thank you Joel Embiid for your generosity and for your support of our collective work to end homelessness in Philly!," the organization wrote.

"Thank you, Josh Harris and David Blitzer!," the organization wrote in a separate post. "We are so fortunate to have the support of the Sixers! Your gift will provide immediate support to Philadelphians experiencing homelessness."

Sister Mary Scullion, the co-founder and executive director of Project HOME, wrote on social media that the organization is "so grateful for Joel’s big heart & the instant impact his wonderful gift – along with a match from Josh Harris & David Blitzer of the Sixers – will create for so many."

In a separate post, Scullion wrote that Embiid "is using his star power to shine a light on those struggling in our community" and thanked him for "standing up for those in need."

"Thank you to Joel Embiid for his generous donation to our mission," Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission wrote on social media.

"Thank you so much Joel Embiid for your generosity and support of the youth in our program!," Youth Service Inc. wrote on social media.

Embiid's $100,000 donation to the three organizations will help provide the following, according to the 76ers:

•Approximately 15,000 meals for individuals who are underserved and experiencing homelessness
•Roughly 4,000 essential clothing items donated to teens and adults experiencing homelessness
•Care and treatment of approximately 1,000 individuals experiencing homelessness who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines
•Support for more than 30 families that previously experienced homelessness through education, health care and employment services
•Funding for a six-week summer camp for over 50 children who are at-risk and experiencing homelessness
•Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teenagers facing homelessness or home insecurity

“So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic,” Embiid said. “I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.” 

Embiid was named to a fourth straight All-Star Game this year and was slated to be a starter in Sunday's game. But he and fellow Sixer Ben Simmons will no longer be on the floor for Sunday's game in Atlanta due to contact tracing after both were exposed to a barber in the Philly area who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

