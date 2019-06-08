More Sports:

June 08, 2019

Joel Embiid jokes about illness, wonders if Sixers could've won the NBA Finals

The big man tweeted for the first time in weeks after the Raptors took a 3-1 lead over the Warriors

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid Kawhi Leonard Dan Hamilton/USA Today

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, right, is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid at the end of Game 7 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

Sixers icon Joel Embiid hasn't been his classic Twitter-fingers self lately, taking what seems to be a self-imposed vacation from the internet after a trying 2018-19 NBA season.

But after the Raptors took a commanding 3-1 lead over the dynastic Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Friday night, the big man couldn't help but wonder what could've been.

MORE: Sixers hire Spurs' Ime Udoka for assistant coach role under Brett Brown

You might remember, the Sixers were ever-so-close to knocking off the Raptors in the postseason before Kawhi Leonard did... that thing. Embiid was hampered throughout the series by illness, which is likely the only reason (I said it!) the Sixers didn't advance all the way to the Finals.

Embiid realized the same thing last night, and had some feelings:

I like that Embiid has decided to use this opportunity, and his global platform, to advocate for public health. That's a responsible All-Star.

But seriously, it's hard not to think "Boy, could the Sixers have won a title this year?" when you look back at this postseason. They gave the Raptors all kinds of trouble, they matched up relatively well with the Bucks, and the banged-up Warriors are having a tough go of things.

MORE: Derrick Rose reveals why Jimmy Butler requested the Timberwolves trade

Personally, I don't like the way the Sixers match up against Golden State, and I don't think they would've won a seven-game series against the defending champs, but they at least would've had the chance!

While he hasn't been Twitter-ing all that often lately, Embiid has been spotted around Philly, including taking on some locals on the tennis courts last week:

What a guy.

Hopefully, the man they call The Process brings more fire to Twitter when the NBA Draft takes place on June 20, and then NBA free agency begins on July 1.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Finals Warriors Twitter Raptors Joel Embiid Basketball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles agree to four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz
060619CarsonWentz

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz 'is a great pick' for MVP and everyone loves Arcega-Whiteside
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved