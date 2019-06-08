Joel Embiid jokes about illness, wonders if Sixers could've won the NBA Finals

Sixers icon Joel Embiid hasn't been his classic Twitter-fingers self lately, taking what seems to be a self-imposed vacation from the internet after a trying 2018-19 NBA season.

But after the Raptors took a commanding 3-1 lead over the dynastic Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Friday night, the big man couldn't help but wonder what could've been.

You might remember, the Sixers were ever-so-close to knocking off the Raptors in the postseason before Kawhi Leonard did... that thing. Embiid was hampered throughout the series by illness, which is likely the only reason (I said it!) the Sixers didn't advance all the way to the Finals.

Embiid realized the same thing last night, and had some feelings:

I like that Embiid has decided to use this opportunity, and his global platform, to advocate for public health. That's a responsible All-Star.

But seriously, it's hard not to think "Boy, could the Sixers have won a title this year?" when you look back at this postseason. They gave the Raptors all kinds of trouble, they matched up relatively well with the Bucks, and the banged-up Warriors are having a tough go of things.

Personally, I don't like the way the Sixers match up against Golden State, and I don't think they would've won a seven-game series against the defending champs, but they at least would've had the chance!

While he hasn't been Twitter-ing all that often lately, Embiid has been spotted around Philly, including taking on some locals on the tennis courts last week:

What a guy.

Hopefully, the man they call The Process brings more fire to Twitter when the NBA Draft takes place on June 20, and then NBA free agency begins on July 1.

