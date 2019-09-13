More Sports:

September 13, 2019

Joel Embiid takes on the spicy Paqui 'One Chip Challenge', immediately regrets it

The Sixers' big man, always the king of social media, can't keep his cool in front of the camera

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid spicy chip challenge Joel Embiid/Twitter

Joel Embiid, going through the four stages of pepper-fueled grief. Alternatively, Sixers fans when the team chokes away an early double-digit lead.

Joel Embiid, the Sixers' transcendent superstar and multi-purpose goofball, posted a video to Twitter on Friday afternoon. The video features Embiid eating one of those spicy Paqui chips from the "eat this very spicy chip challenge" of (checks notes) 2016?

Why Embiid, usually a cutting-edge social media user, has partnered with Paqui for a content idea that predates the current President of the United States is beyond me.

MORE SPORTS: 35 years later, Charles Barkley still epitomizes Philadelphia

However, because it's Embiid, the video is still fantastic. You're gonna want to watch it below, probably more than once:

There are many highlights in this 60-second video:

• Embiid saying "I'm not feeling it all" as he contemplates retirement from basketball due to spicy bowel movements
• "In Africa we don't feel heat"• Embiid saying he has no regrets, followed by a quick cut of him nearly vomiting
• His strategy of plugging his ears (?) to assuage the chip's spice
• The smile, around 0:37, when he remembers he's been filmed making a terrible mistake
• Hitting the floor to save himself

All in all, it's a nice piece of offseason content from the Content King himself. The Sixers start their regular season Oct. 23 with a home game against the Celtics.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Viral Videos Twitter Food & Drink Basketball Joel Embiid Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Police

Former officers: Openly racist Montgomery County police chief, deputy rule by intimidation
Keith and Sandy Youse

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: It shouldn't take a Mike Scott altercation with tailgaters to create change
Mike Scott sixers fan race

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Dolphins CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick?
091319MinkahFitzpatrick

Television

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November
071215_AmericanPickers

Weekend

8 things to do this weekend in Philadelphia
Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved