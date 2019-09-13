Joel Embiid takes on the spicy Paqui 'One Chip Challenge', immediately regrets it

Joel Embiid, the Sixers' transcendent superstar and multi-purpose goofball, posted a video to Twitter on Friday afternoon. The video features Embiid eating one of those spicy Paqui chips from the "eat this very spicy chip challenge" of (checks notes) 2016?

Why Embiid, usually a cutting-edge social media user, has partnered with Paqui for a content idea that predates the current President of the United States is beyond me.

However, because it's Embiid, the video is still fantastic. You're gonna want to watch it below, probably more than once:

There are many highlights in this 60-second video:

• Embiid saying "I'm not feeling it all" as he contemplates retirement from basketball due to spicy bowel movements

• "In Africa we don't feel heat"• Embiid saying he has no regrets, followed by a quick cut of him nearly vomiting

• His strategy of plugging his ears (?) to assuage the chip's spice

• The smile, around 0:37, when he remembers he's been filmed making a terrible mistake

• Hitting the floor to save himself

All in all, it's a nice piece of offseason content from the Content King himself. The Sixers start their regular season Oct. 23 with a home game against the Celtics.

