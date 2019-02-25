John Oliver takes on the billion-dollar psychic industry

In a departure from politics and the most dismal of world news, John Oliver switched gears for Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," focusing instead on the crazy and, Oliver argued, corrupt world of pop culture's psychics.



"Chances are, you haven't really thought about psychics in a while, which is weird – there's not a whole lot else going on," Oliver started. With a reported four-in-10 people believing in psychics, Oliver said that it doesn't matter whether they are legitimate or not – people believe in them, regardless.