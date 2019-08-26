Jonas Brothers film performance in Asbury Park for Monday's MTV Video Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers returned to their old stomping grounds to film a segment for MTV's Video Music Awards.

New Jersey natives Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas performed their single "Sucker" at The Stone Pony bar on Sunday before taking to a stage on the boardwalk in Asbury Park to record a segment for the awards show.

The segment will air during the VMAs, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, for the first time ever, on Monday at 8 p.m.

The brothers gave a small free concert after the segment was filmed to the thousands who had gathered there, too. According to the Asbury Park Press, there were around 8,000 in the crowd.

The 36th annual VMAs will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Performances will include Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Normani, Lil Nas X, with Missy Elliott is set to accept the 2019 Video Vanguard Award.

You can stream the awards show via MTV here at 8 p.m., with a pre-show featuring performances and red carpet coverage, starting at 7 p.m.

