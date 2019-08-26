Jonas Brothers film performance in Asbury Park for Monday's MTV Video Music Awards

August 26, 2019
The Jonas Brothers returned to their old stomping grounds to film a segment for MTV's Video Music Awards.
New Jersey natives Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas performed their single "Sucker" at The Stone Pony bar on Sunday before taking to a stage on the boardwalk in Asbury Park to record a segment for the awards show.
The segment will air during the VMAs, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, for the first time ever, on Monday at 8 p.m.
The brothers gave a small free concert after the segment was filmed to the thousands who had gathered there, too. According to the Asbury Park Press, there were around 8,000 in the crowd.
First look at the @jonasbrothers stage on the Asbury Park boardwalk, playing there tonight. Gonna be a scene. pic.twitter.com/kZLYjvgPrZ— Bobby Olivier (@BobbyOlivier) August 25, 2019
Sound check? @DailyNickJonas pic.twitter.com/asrPSKDrIs— 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Danielle 💗 (@PaperRings_13) August 25, 2019
Asbury was turnt up for the #vma #jonasbrothers hopefully your boy makes a tv debut be sure to watch tomorrow 🎥💯🔥🙌 @jonasbrothers @vmas #JonasBrothersToronto #asburypark pic.twitter.com/m1mrSnxJi9— MK FLAV (@MKFlav) August 26, 2019
I got to see a mini Jonas Brothers concert while at Asbury Park yesterday! I honestly didn't even know they had gotten back together until then... pic.twitter.com/eSNQx5iLB1— samcakes (@nelsonsamd) August 26, 2019
Omg I can’t believe last night happened!! 2 friends and I spontaneously drove to Asbury Park here in Jersey to see the @jonasbrothers pre-record their #VMAs performance 😍— Elena (@ElenaPlums) August 26, 2019
The 3 of us have been huge fans since 2007, literally lived our best lives last night, we got SO CLOSE 😭🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/oaRF50YPIY
The Jonas Brothers performing in Asbury Park, NJ yesterday.— 🍦 (@TheJonasScoop) August 26, 2019
(10) 📸 #VMAs | Aug 25, 2019 pic.twitter.com/PpudxKT4cP
The 36th annual VMAs will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Performances will include Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Normani, Lil Nas X, with Missy Elliott is set to accept the 2019 Video Vanguard Award.
You can stream the awards show via MTV here at 8 p.m., with a pre-show featuring performances and red carpet coverage, starting at 7 p.m.
