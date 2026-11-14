Jonathan ‘JT’ Triantos, devoted father, husband and South Jersey attorney, dies at 36

Jonathan Louis (“JT”) Triantos, of Haddonfield, N.J., passed away on November 12, 2026, at home with his wife, Nicole by his side, after being diagnosed with cancer almost three years ago. He was 36. Born in Bridgeton and raised in Vineland, JT and his family resided in Haddonfield.

JT earned his Bachelor of Arts from Franklin & Marshall College in 2012. He played NCAA baseball for the Diplomats as a four-year starter and finished his career as the college's all-time hits leader. JT attended Rutgers Law School, where he met Nicole, and graduated with honors in 2016.

JT joined the law firm of Brown & Connery first as a law clerk and, after law school, as an attorney. He quickly became a go-to attorney on some of the firm's most complex matters. In 2018, SJ Magazine named him a “Top Attorney – Litigation,” and in 2021 New Jersey Super Lawyers selected him as a “Rising Star” in General Litigation. In 2023, the Supreme Court of New Jersey appointed him to a four-year term on its District IV Ethics Committee, which handles attorney ethics complaints in Camden and Gloucester Counties. He also served on a number of federal, state and county bar association committees.

“His legal efforts made all of us who worked with him better,” said Bill Tambussi, a colleague at Brown & Connery. “It was my honor and privilege to know and work with this fine man. He will be missed.”

JT gave generously of his time to the community. He served as a Board Member and Child Mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties, which honored him as Big Brother of the Year in 2021. He also coached a team in the East Vineland Little League. A devout Catholic, JT was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Camden.

Provided Courtesy/The Norcross Family JT Triantos, left, shakes hands with Pope Leo XIV alongside Archbishop Checchio, center, in May 2026.

The Rev. Vince Guest, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish and episcopal vicar of the city of Camden, recalled that JT frequently attended morning Mass on his way to work and often served as a lector.

“Although suffering with cancer, he never spoke or complained about his health or his illness,” Guest said. “He was deeply loved by our faith community.”

Always thinking of how to help others, JT worked tirelessly after his diagnosis to implement a program at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, The J.T. Triantos Fund for Adolescent & Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Patients to provide support and events to those affected by a young cancer diagnoses. Both JT and Nicole recognized the unique challenges that come with navigating this type of devastating diagnosis and aim to help lessen the burden.

He was an avid outdoor athlete who enjoyed golfing, running and snowboarding, and a rabid Philadelphia sports fan, baseball above all. Proud as he was of his baseball achievements, JT’s greatest pride and love were his wife and daughter. Never was there a bigger smile on his face than when he held Ella in his arms with Nicole at his side.

Photo Credit/The Norcross Family Jonathan “JT” Triantos with his wife, Nicole, and their daughter, Ella. The Haddonfield attorney died Nov. 12, 2026, at age 36 after a battle with cancer.

Anthony Procopio, whose friendship with JT began in Little League and continued through high school, college and fatherhood, remembered his dedication to everything he pursued.

“Whether it be drafting fantasy sports, studying for law school, or preparing to be unprepared as a father, he approached everything in life as a fierce competitor, ready to take on new challenges,” Procopio said. “JT was more than just a friend; he was, and always will be, family.”

JT’s greatest joy was his family, especially the life he built with Nicole and the love they shared for their daughter, Ella. He also leaves behind his parents, John and Lorie; his brother, Brandon, his grandmother, Joyce, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and his in-laws Carole and Philip Norcross and their son Christopher.

Services: A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2026, from 5PM to 8PM at Platt Memorial Chapels (2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003). On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, there will be a visitation at 10:15AM with services to follow at 11AM at Sacred Heart Church (1739 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104).

Memorial contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The JT Triantos Fund for Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper Norcross and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties.