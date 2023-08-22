Josh Harris has most awkward handshake ever on 'Monday Night Football'

Josh Harris, owner of the Sixers, New Jersey Devils and Washington Commanders, appeared on "Monday Night Football" this week. This is Harris' first season as owner of the Commanders, as he takes over yet another rival franchise of Philadelphia. On the broadcast alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the Commanders took on the Ravens, Harris had about as awkward of an exchange as you could have.

As can be seen in the video below, Buck is moving his hands as part of his mannerisms while speaking. Harris, who is likely lacking in social awareness as it relates to interaction with normal people, goes for a handshake that Buck wasn't quite offering:

Harris recoils after, realizing he did something odd on national television that he'd probably get clowned for. Here we are, clowning him for just that thing.

What's next for Harris? Completing the four-for-four puzzle and buying the Marlins or Nationals? It remains to be seen what Harris will do to further erode his relationship with Sixers fans and Philadelphians.

