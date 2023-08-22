More Sports:

August 22, 2023

Josh Harris has most awkward handshake ever on 'Monday Night Football'

Sixers and Commanders owner Josh Harris appeared on 'Monday Night Football' this week. He had the most awkward handshake attempt of all time.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Josh_Harris_2_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris courtside during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Josh Harris, owner of the Sixers, New Jersey Devils and Washington Commanders, appeared on "Monday Night Football" this week. This is Harris' first season as owner of the Commanders, as he takes over yet another rival franchise of Philadelphia. On the broadcast alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the Commanders took on the Ravens, Harris had about as awkward of an exchange as you could have.

As can be seen in the video below, Buck is moving his hands as part of his mannerisms while speaking. Harris, who is likely lacking in social awareness as it relates to interaction with normal people, goes for a handshake that Buck wasn't quite offering:

Harris recoils after, realizing he did something odd on national television that he'd probably get clowned for. Here we are, clowning him for just that thing.

What's next for Harris? Completing the four-for-four puzzle and buying the Marlins or Nationals? It remains to be seen what Harris will do to further erode his relationship with Sixers fans and Philadelphians. 

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

