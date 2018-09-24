More News:

September 24, 2018

JPMorgan Chase opening 50 branches in Philadelphia area

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Banking
JPMorgan Chase Philly Source/JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase will enter the crowded Philadelphia banking market, promising to open 50 new branches in the region. Above is an artist's rendering showing an example of what a JPMorgan Chase bank location will look like.

The Philadelphia area will soon begin to see a new competitor enter a crowded banking market after JPMorgan Chase announced it will bring 50 new branches to the region.

The largest bank in the U.S. by assets, JPMorgan Chase announced Monday it will open four branches in Philadelphia by the end of 2018.

“The Delaware Valley is an incredibly important market for us,” said Jamie Dimon, the bank's chairman and CEO. “We already have thousands of employees here that serve our customers every day. This will create even more well-paying jobs with healthcare and retirement plans for people in the area, and better serve our existing and new customers.”

Most of JPMorgan Chase's 1 million, Philadelphia-area customers are credit card holders. The company has another 30,000 business clients in the Delaware Valley.

The move will bring JPMorgan Chase into competition with local market leaders Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Citizens Bank, PNC Bank, and Beneficial Bank.

Despite a national trend toward digital banking and fewer brick-and-mortar locations, JPMorgan Chase pledged at the start of the year to open 400 branches in more than a dozen new U.S. markets.

“To us, this expansion is so much more than building a branch. This is about new relationships with customers, communities and employees,” said Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “When we build a branch, we lift the whole community around it – contractors to build the branches, cafes and other small businesses to support the customer traffic. It’s a very positive ripple effect.”

The bank will also commit $5 million to support the revitalization of the Kensington Avenue commercial corridor, an underserved area that has been heavily impacted by the opioid epidemic in recent years.

As many as 300 employees will be hired for the Philadelphia area branches with entry-level salaries starting at $16.50/hour.

“We’re proud JPMorgan Chase is not only expanding its business into the Philadelphia region, but also investing in long-term economic solutions for the Kensington neighborhood,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Together, we’re creating new jobs and opportunities to put more residents on a pathway to prosperity, revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen our local economy.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Banking Philadelphia New Jersey Delaware Valley Delaware Banks JP Morgan

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox attributes his jump in play this season to Chris Long
092418ChrisLong

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Festivals

This fall beer fest is all about pumpkin brews
pumpkins

Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow
gritty flyers mascot

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 vs. Colts
092418CoreyClement

Music

Philly music we’re listening to: Lil Uzi Vert, Yowler, Treasure Box, and Cheer Up
07-LilUziVert_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.